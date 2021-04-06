Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Secret Son Eric Baena Was Seen in Public With His Half-Brother Patrick For the First Time

By April 6, 2021 at 11:14 pm
Over the weekend, some pictures surfaced of a sight we never thought we’d see. Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sons, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, were photographed together for the first time.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena were photographed hiking in Santa Monica together. This is the first time the brothers had been seen in public together since Baena’s public reveal in 2011.

As a refresher, Joseph Baena is the love child of the former California Governor and his longtime Guatemalan housekeeper, Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena. Patty worked for the Schwarzenegger family for 20 years without revealing her secret to anyone but Arnold himself.

Joseph’s existence was kept a secret for 14 years before Arnold’s wife, Maria Shriver, discovered the affair. Once she found out, she immediately filed for divorce. According to Arnold, he has provided for Joseph from the beginning. He even bought a luxurious four-bedroom house for Joseph and Patty in 2010.

“After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement at the time. “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.”

Since the public learned of Joseph Baena, he has kept an active public profile.

On social media, Joseph regularly posts thirst-traps of himself working out or practicing Brazilian jiu jitsu. The spitting image of his father, he is also a bodybuilder, and now, an aspiring actor.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, is a fairly successful actor in his own right. You can find him in movies like “Moxie“, “Midnight Sun”, and “Dear Eleanor”.

The pictures of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena are shocking because, up until this point, the public had no idea that the half-brothers even had a relationship.

But if there is any bad-blood between Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, the pictures don’t show it. Instead, they show a portrait of two normal brothers going on an unremarkable hike together in Santa Monica.

We’re glad that these two young men didn’t let the choice of their parents affect the relationship they’ve decided to have with each other. Hopefully, we’ll see more of the duo in public again.

Jenny Solares Is One IG Creator Everyone Needs To Follow

BY  | March 23, 2021 AT 12:10 pm
A year in quarantine has led so many of us to doom scroll and get lost in social media. As a result, some people are getting more recognition and one person who should be getting your attention is Jenny Solares, or @es_jenny_solares on Instagram.

Jenny Solares is here with the relatable content we all want.

The Guatemalan content creator knows what the people want to see. How many times have you heard someone say that they like a woman who can eat? Well, as Jenny urges, prove it, y’all. Take your lady out and get her all of the food that she wants. Let’s go!

Now, that’s how you add salsa to someone’s food. If you didn’t already think this way when adding salsa to your tacos, you definitely will now. It’s just impossible not to.

We also love seeing her collaborating with Estefania Saavedra, a fellow Latina creator. A rising tide lifts all boats so we appreciate seeing these Latinas working together.

Solares is even creating brand new identities.

Cholas will forever have a place in our hearts. We know cholas. We love cholas. We are related to cholas. Solares’ creation of the glola is truly a work of art. Just because you’re a chola doesn’t mean you can’t love glitter and colors.

She’s even got some of the Covid humor in check.

There are going to be so many school assignments about this year in the coming years. Kids will be learning about the time the world stood still as we battled an out-of-control virus. It is going to be us having to tell the little ones about that time and it’s going to be rough. Get ready to reliving everything we have been dealing with for the last year.

On top of all of the comedy, Solares is ready to show her fans some real love for their support.

“Thank you all for letting me be me. Thank you for appreciating my silliness, my craziness, my songs, my dances, my imperfections,” Solares tells her fans in a year-end video. “Thank you for letting me be myself. This year was full of so much sadness, uncertainty, frustration, and, for a lot of people, loneliness. Thank you all for not letting me feel that loneliness.”

Thank you, Jenny. Your comedy has been a bright spot for so many during an incredibly hard and sad year.

Apple Named The Top App Of 2020 And It Was Developed By Two Guatemalans

Apple Named The Top App Of 2020 And It Was Developed By Two Guatemalans

BY  | December 18, 2020 AT 9:43 pm
The winner of this year’s iPhone App of the Year by Apple went to Wakeout. The app is a workout app created by two Guatemalan developers and has grown in popularity since it was first released.

Pedro Wunderlich and Andrés Canella are the minds behind Apple’s top app of 2020.

Every year, Apple picks an app to be celebrated as the best app of the year. This year, Wakeout, the brainchild of two men in Guatemala, took home the coveted prize. It is a fun app, especially in the time of Covid and self-isolation.

The app is designed to motivate people to wake up and move to start their day on an active note. This lowers the user’s stress level throughout the day giving them a more successful day.

Apple focused on the apps that helped the world connect and stay healthy this year.

This years was a wild ride for everyone around the world. We had to find new ways to stay active, stay connected, and stay happy while the world stood still. Wakeout was the top app to make sure that people stayed active and motivated during these days.

The two men behind the app were clearly very excited to be the best of the year. The two of them sent tweets back and forth congratulating each other in surprise over the honor.

Tbh, seeing the two shower each other with love and praise is so sweet to see.

It is nice to see the two celebrate each other and give each other so much recognition. It was a team effort and these two are unapologetically showing the world what it looks like to be true team players.

Wakeout has become a valuable part of thousands of people’s mornings. The app gets people moving in ways that can be done anywhere. It is so important to have tools like this when your world is on pause. Being physically active is important for so many reasons.

We can’t wait to see what the duo comes up with next.

Clearly, if they are able to make something so successful during this wild imagine what they can do in normal times.

