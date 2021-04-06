Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Secret Son Eric Baena Was Seen in Public With His Half-Brother Patrick For the First Time

Entertainment

Over the weekend, some pictures surfaced of a sight we never thought we’d see. Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sons, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, were photographed together for the first time.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena were photographed hiking in Santa Monica together. This is the first time the brothers had been seen in public together since Baena’s public reveal in 2011.

As a refresher, Joseph Baena is the love child of the former California Governor and his longtime Guatemalan housekeeper, Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena. Patty worked for the Schwarzenegger family for 20 years without revealing her secret to anyone but Arnold himself.

Joseph’s existence was kept a secret for 14 years before Arnold’s wife, Maria Shriver, discovered the affair. Once she found out, she immediately filed for divorce. According to Arnold, he has provided for Joseph from the beginning. He even bought a luxurious four-bedroom house for Joseph and Patty in 2010.

“After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement at the time. “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.”

Since the public learned of Joseph Baena, he has kept an active public profile.

On social media, Joseph regularly posts thirst-traps of himself working out or practicing Brazilian jiu jitsu. The spitting image of his father, he is also a bodybuilder, and now, an aspiring actor.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, is a fairly successful actor in his own right. You can find him in movies like “Moxie“, “Midnight Sun”, and “Dear Eleanor”.

The pictures of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena are shocking because, up until this point, the public had no idea that the half-brothers even had a relationship.

But if there is any bad-blood between Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, the pictures don’t show it. Instead, they show a portrait of two normal brothers going on an unremarkable hike together in Santa Monica.

We’re glad that these two young men didn’t let the choice of their parents affect the relationship they’ve decided to have with each other. Hopefully, we’ll see more of the duo in public again.

