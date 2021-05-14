Entertainment

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Says She Experienced ‘Mental and Verbal Abuse’ When She Was In the Band

May 14, 2021
At the peak of their fame, fans saw Fifth Harmony as five young women who were best friends. We now know that that was not the case. Since their breakup, former Fifth Harmony members have come clean about the drama and toxicity behind the scenes. The latest former member to speak out is Ally Brooke.

You may remember Ally Brooke (née Hernandez) as the Mexicana that Simon Cowell considered the “glue that held the group together.” Unfortunately, the pressure of being the peacemaker was no easy task for Ally.

In a recent episode of her new podcast The Ally Brooke Show, Ally Brooke revealed that she “didn’t enjoy” her time in Fifth Harmony. “We will be in the history books. That’s pretty incredible. We had hits, such anthems and great songs,” she said. “But just being honest, because I feel like having my own show calls for me to just be real and open with you guys…I hate saying this. My time in Fifth Harmony, I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t love it.”

Ally Brooke continued: “It was hard because there was so much going on — so much behind-the-scenes, so much toxicity, so much abuse, so much abuse of power, so much mental abuse, verbal abuse. It’s horrible, and to me it’s a shame, because we were so big. I should have enjoyed myself more. I did so much for the group.”

This isn’t the first time former Fifth Harmony band members have come out and said that the years they spent in the mega-band were traumatic.

Ally Brooke
In October, Lauren Jauregui said that her time in Fifth Harmony was “traumatizing“. Likewise, Normani has said she was “scarred” from her time in the group–mostly from racist trolls who considered themselves fans of Camilla Cabello. Cabello fans sent Normani “Photoshopped images of her being lynched” and death threats.

Ally Brooke seems to imply that it wasn’t just the pressure of fame, but the group dynamics that were so toxic. “It was tough because I didn’t trust anybody around me, a lot of people that were in our circle,” she said. “It really damaged me for quite some time, and for quite a while. I don’t want to hang onto the negative, but I have to be honest,”

Ultimately, Ally Brooke is grateful for the experience overall. “It changed my life,” she said. It’s a balance of being grateful but also being okay with the fact that things were not okay for me.”

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay Kicking Off HBO’s ‘A Tiny Audience’ Series This Week

Latidomusic

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay Kicking Off HBO’s ‘A Tiny Audience’ Series This Week

March 18, 2021
Lauren Jauregui and Lunay will be launching HBO Max’s A Tiny Audience series this Friday. In the coming weeks, there will be many more Latin music superstars performing intimate sets like Paulina Rubio and Ivy Queen.

Season two of A Tiny Audience debuts this Friday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EST. The half-hour long show will be airing on HBO Max and HBO Latino in the U.S. DIRECTV will be hosting the series in Latin America. The show produced by February Entertainment was filmed inside an NBA-style bubble in Miami. According to the press release, the artists performed in front of a small, COVID-safe audience.

New episodes will air every Friday. Sixteen episodes were filmed in total. More heavy-hitters in the coming shows include Carlos Rivera, Pedro Capó, Mau y Ricky, Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, among others. There will also be a special tribute episode to late Mexican icon Juan Gabriel.

“It was so special that during these times, living through a pandemic, A Tiny Audience was able to once again bring together a live audience, with intimate live performances by our favorites artists, allowing the viewer, and the audience to be up close and personal,” executive producer Christiana Carroll Becerra said in a statement.

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay are first up.

Jauregui will be kicking the season two premiere. She’s most known as a former member of Fifth Harmony, but she’s recently been finding her own way in Latin music through collaborating with Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy. This year, she released a remix of her hit “Lento” with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar.

Rising Boricua star Lunay, el niño del reggaeton, will also perform for the show’s debut episode. The 20-year-old is most known for his breakthrough hit, the single ladies’ anthem “Soltera.” Recently, Lunay turned up the heat on his career with the steamy music video for “Sin Ropa.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: 5 Songs From The Week You Should Add To Your Playlist

Camila Cabello Says That She Has Been Going To Weekly Racial Healing Sessions After Her ‘N-Word’ Scandal

Entertainment

Camila Cabello Says That She Has Been Going To Weekly Racial Healing Sessions After Her ‘N-Word’ Scandal

March 10, 2021
Over a year has passed since Camila Cabello’s old and racist Tumblr posts resurfaced in order to haunt her. Now, after having issued an apology months ago, and spending some time in quarantine, it seems she’s eager to ask once again for our forgiveness.

Cabello recently shared that she’s been attending weekly racial healing sessions after it came out that she used racist and offensive language in social media posts.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Camila revealed that she had joined the National Compadres Network’s racial healing program soon after she had issued a public apology for her actions in December 2019. “It created a space where I was held accountable,” Camila explained in her interview. “You get corrected, you have homework, and you learn. That’s how you move forward. Now I know better so I can do better.”

Cabello went onto explain that the sessions encouraged her to hold herself accountable.

“As I learned more about other people’s experiences in the world, I was like, ‘How do I help the people who are on the frontlines of dismantling systems that create oppression? And how do I bridge that with my own personal journey with mental health and healing?” she explained before realizing that her experience encouraged her to financially support Movement Voter Fund to help create the Healing Justice Project. Cabello says that she has donated $250,000 to ten different organizations that have set out to fight for racial justice.

“What all the organizations have in common is that they are helping their communities, especially marginalized groups in their communities,” Camila Cabello explained. “They all also expressed a need for these mental wellness resources.”

In December 2019, Camila was forced to acknowledge the offensive and hurtful nature of her old posts and texts some of which targeted her fellow Fifth Harmony group member Normani.

“I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologize then and I apologize again now. I’m 22 now,” she underlined at the time. “I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before.”

At the time, Normani expressed her disappointment in the resurfaced posts in a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a Black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story. I face senseless attacks daily, as does the rest of my community,” Normani explained at the time. “This represents a day in the life for us. I have been tolerating discrimination far before I could even comprehend what exactly was happening. Direct and subliminal hatred has been geared towards me for many years solely because of the color of my skin.”

Normani went on to point out that Camila Cabello remained quiet when she endured racist attacks online explaining “It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans.”

Normani eventually expressed a wish to see Camila learn. “There is genuine understanding about why this was absolutely unacceptable,” she added. “I don’t want to say that this situation leaves me hopeless because I believe that everyone deserves the opportunity for personal growth.”

