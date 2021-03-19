9 Iconic Oscar Gowns Worn By Latinas

The Annual Academy Awards are one of the biggest red carpet nights of the year! Filled with frills, tuxedos, killer eyeliner, and glam gowns, fans of film, television, and fashion tune in to the night early on to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors and actresses in their Sunday best.
In honor of this year’s upcoming Academy Awards, we’re looking at the most iconic looks Latinas have worn.
Rita Moreno
Moreno wore the gown in 1962 the night she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “West Side Story.”
Salma Hayek
Hayek wore the ethereal gown to the 2020 Oscars.
Jennifer Lopez
For the 2019 Academy Awards Lopez wore a glitzy Tom Ford dress reminiscent of a disco ball.
Salma Hayek
Hayek stunned in a Grecian gown of licac and silver.
Rita Moreno 2.0
For the 2018 Academy Awards, Moreno had her beloved gown from 1962 altered and showed off her “she’s still got it” frame.
Lupita Nyong’o
For her 2014 Oscars debut, Nyong’o arrived at the Academy Awards in a powder blue custom Prada gown .
Jennifer Lopez
In her blush Elie Saab Haute Couture ball gown, Lopez stunned ina look made of pearls and sequins.
Rosario Dawson
Back in 2012, Dawson wore the orange-ribbon belted Salvatore Ferragamo and stirred up the gossip magazines when it turned out Lopez wore the dress too.
Sofia Vergara
Vergara was a vision in black at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar soiree. Decked out in head to toe lace, she stirred up a look for the books!
Break out the tres leches! It’s gonna be a wedding of “epic proportions!” Cuban-style!
That’s right, the beloved 1991 film Father of the Bride is getting a remake. This time, the film will star 64-year-old actor Andy Garcia, the patriarch of a Cuban American family, struggling to see his daughter walk down the aisle.
Garcia will star in and executive produce the upcoming Warner Bros. remake of Father of the Bride, a story that will follow a Cuban American family.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brad Pitt‘s production company, Plan B will produce the remake with Gaz Alazraki, director of Club de Cuervos, set to helm.
“I’m very excited to join The Father of the Bride, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story,” Garcia explained in a statement published by THR. “I commend Warner Brothers for their foresight and celebrate this opportunity they have created.”
Garcia’s remake is the latest in the franchise, which first came out in 1950 and starred actor Spencer Tracey and Elizabeth Taylor.
The first film inspired a sequel, also starring Tracey and Taylor, called Father’s Little Dividend. The film was remade forty-years later with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in the 1991 version. Garcia’s upcoming take will focus on a similar storyline. According to THR, “the latest remake will center on the father of a soon-to-be bride coming to terms with daughters’ nuptials. But the latest take will be told through the relationships in a big, sprawling Cuban-American family.”
The 1991 cast of the film reunited in September for a Netflix special.
The feature filmed memorable moments from the Nancy Meyers film and its 1995 sequel Father of the Bride II and showed “the Banks family’s” home in 2020. The reunion was produced to honor the World Central Kitchen amid the pandemic.
That’s right, Oscar’s real name is actually Emilio.
When it comes to the Academy Awards, there’s nothing more iconic than the actual Oscar award. That’s right, it’s not Björk’s swan dress or Jennifer Lopez’s beloved pink gown, when people think of the Oscar Awards it’s always the rip-chested statue with broad shoulders and muscled legs. The art deco god that everyone in entertainment dreams of one-day holding: the Oscar award.
But, as familiar as he may be, it turns out we don’t know Oscar very well.
Emilio Fernandez, born in Coahuila, Mexico, became the face of the Academy Awards thanks to a close friend.
Fernandez grew up during the Mexican Revolution and according to PRI, later left high school to become an officer for the Huertista rebels. In 1925, he was captured and sentenced to 20 years in prison but managed to escape his sentence and fled to Los Angeles.
Soon enough he began working as an extra in Hollywood and picked up the nickname “El Indio” when he met Dolores Del Rio, the silent film actress and wife of MGM Art Director Cedric Gibbons. the nickname was terrible but Del Rio and Fernandez became friends and when her husband was given an opportunity to design the award statuette fate happened.
Del Rio suggested Fernandez as a model for the statue and her husband agreed.
Fernandez’s life became much greater than a statue though, he became one of the biggest stars of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. He worked in numerous film productions in Mexico and in Hollywood starring in the 1944 film María Candelaria, the 1947 film Río Escondido and Vìctimas del Pecado made in 1951.