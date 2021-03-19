9 Iconic Oscar Gowns Worn By Latinas

Fierce

The Annual Academy Awards are one of the biggest red carpet nights of the year! Filled with frills, tuxedos, killer eyeliner, and glam gowns, fans of film, television, and fashion tune in to the night early on to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors and actresses in their Sunday best.

In honor of this year’s upcoming Academy Awards, we’re looking at the most iconic looks Latinas have worn.

Rita Moreno

11th April 1962: Actress and singer Rita Moreno and American actor George Chakiris both holding their Oscars at the award ceremony in Hollywood. (Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images)

Moreno wore the gown in 1962 the night she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “West Side Story.”

Salma Hayek

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Salma Hayek Pinault walks onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hayek wore the ethereal gown to the 2020 Oscars.

Jennifer Lopez

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Jennifer Lopez attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For the 2019 Academy Awards Lopez wore a glitzy Tom Ford dress reminiscent of a disco ball.

Salma Hayek

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Hayek stunned in a Grecian gown of licac and silver.

Rita Moreno 2.0

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Rita Moreno attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For the 2018 Academy Awards, Moreno had her beloved gown from 1962 altered and showed off her “she’s still got it” frame.

Lupita Nyong’o

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Actress Lupita Nyong’o poses in the press room during the Oscars at Loews Hollywood Hotel on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

For her 2014 Oscars debut, Nyong’o arrived at the Academy Awards in a powder blue custom Prada gown .

Jennifer Lopez

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Recording artist Jennifer Lopez attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

In her blush Elie Saab Haute Couture ball gown, Lopez stunned ina look made of pearls and sequins.

Rosario Dawson

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actress Rosario Dawson arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Back in 2012, Dawson wore the orange-ribbon belted Salvatore Ferragamo and stirred up the gossip magazines when it turned out Lopez wore the dress too.

Sofia Vergara

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Vergara was a vision in black at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar soiree. Decked out in head to toe lace, she stirred up a look for the books!

