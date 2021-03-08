Fierce

8 Of The Biggest Bombshells Dropped In Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview —’I was ashamed to say it at the time’

By March 8, 2021 at 1:12 pm
Harpo Productions/ Getty Images

Millions of eyes were on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night when the three of them sat down for an exclusive interview. The interview was the first the couple has given together since they stepped away from official royal duties last year and the first time they spoke out about their life and experiences as royals.

Check out the biggest bombshells below.

The ‘Firm’ had a lot of “concerns” about Archie’s skin tone.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 25: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle on October 25, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In one of the most shocking revelations of Meghan and Harry’s interview, Meghan revealed that the royal family expressed “concerns and [had] conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.” Later, Harry and Meghan underlined that Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were not the ones who made the comments.

It was also the Firm’s decision to not give Archie a title.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan also revealed that while the public was told that she and Harry did not want their son to have a title, it was actually the firm that made the decision.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan explained. “We have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

In her darkest days as a member of the Royal Family, Meghan said she contemplated taking her own life.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London on January 7, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / various sources / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it,” she explained. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” She went onto add that she “thought it would have solved everything for everyone.”

She also revealed that before a January 2019 outing with Prince Harry she told him about her thoughts. “I remember him saying, ‘I don’t think you can go,’ and I said, ‘I can’t be left alone.'”

Meghan added that she also asked for help from the palace and was told “there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution… it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

The queen was not blind-sided by their exit, despite reports and suggestions.

Britain’s Sophie, Countess of Wessex, (L), Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (R) watch from a balcony as they attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 10, 2019. – Remembrance Sunday is an annual commemoration held on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War and services across Commonwealth countries remember servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since WWI. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite reports that Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave their posts as senior working royals was sudden, Harry said the opposite was true. 

“No, I never blindsided my grandmother,” he explained that he had three conversations about the subject with the Queen and two conversations with his father Prince Charles adding he had “I have too much respect for her.”

Kate was the one who made Meghan cry and not the other way around.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Six months after their wedding, headlines reported a pre-wedding feud that left Kate Middleton in tears in 2018. In actuality “the reverse happened.” 

“I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something,” she explained. “But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.” Meghan later called Kate a “good person” and lamented headlines that pit the two royal women against one another. 

Meghan was silenced. Punto.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 25: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle on October 25, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Were you silent, or were you silenced?” Oprah asked at the top of the interview. In response, Meghan replied, “The latter.”

“That was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” she explained. “They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

Later, Meghan shared that her biggest regret from her experience in the royal family was thinking she’d be protected by them. “I regret believing that because I think had I really seen that that wasn’t happening, I would have been able to do more, but I think I wasn’t supposed to see it,” she explained. “I wasn’t supposed to know and now because we’re actually on the other side, we’ve actually not just survived but are thriving.”

Meghan and Harry were married before the big wedding.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex dance as they arrive for a visit to the “Justice desk”, an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region on September 23, 2019. – Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in South Africa on September 23, launching their first official family visit in the coastal city of Cape Town. The 10-day trip began with an education workshop in Nyanga, a township crippled by gang violence and crime that sits on the outskirts of the city. (Photo by Betram MALGAS / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BETRAM MALGAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan revealed that she and Harry actually were married in a civil ceremony in their backyard. The small wedding was overseen by just the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their publicized 2018 wedding. “I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn’t our day,” she explained. “This was the day that was planned for the world.”

It’s a girl!

Prince Harry (2L), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (L), Duchess of Sussex arrive to visit the District Six museum in Cape Town on the first afternoon of their tour of the region on September 23, 2019. – Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in South Africa on September 23, launching their first official family visit in the coastal city of Cape Town. (Photo by HENK KRUGER / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HENK KRUGER/AFP via Getty Images)

In the sweetest and most loving portion of the interview, Meghan and Harry revealed that they are expecting a girl.

“To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?” Harry told Oprah.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

They Made Fun Of Her Accent During A Zoom Meeting But This Latina Councilwoman Clapped Back With Pride

Fierce

They Made Fun Of Her Accent During A Zoom Meeting But This Latina Councilwoman Clapped Back With Pride

By March 5, 2021 at 12:51 pm
BY  | March 5, 2021 AT 12:51 pm
Cheryl Diaz Meyer / Getty Images

Have you ever not spoken up out of fear for how people might judge your accent? Or maybe you’ve heard racial comments about how your abuelos or your tías speak?

Well, one Latina councilwoman knows exactly how so many of us feel after having experienced racist comments during a Zoom meeting on racial injustice amid her community’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. But instead of remaining silent, she is urging anyone with an accent, especially Latinos in her community, to speak up and wear it with pride.

A chat about racism led to racist comments about Navarro’s accent.

A Maryland county was hosting a virtual meeting the racial disparities taking place amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, when two people giggled and mocked the accent of the county’s only Latina councilmembers.

During the, Nancy Navarro, a member of the Montgomery County Council, spoke passionately about the county’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, which she said is failing people of color. According to CDC data, Maryland ranks near the bottom when it comes to getting vaccines in people’s arms.

“For me personally, I’ve always had this interesting dilemma in my years of public service, which has been this bizarre disconnect in terms of who we are in Montgomery County,” Navarro, the first Latina and the only woman serving on the council, said. “We’re still perceived as a totally, we’re like some other hologram of a county that doesn’t look anything like who we actually are.” 

As Navarro spoke, there was some chatter and laughter in the background — two people who apparently thought they were muted were talking about Navarro’s accent. 

“I love how her accent comes out and pronounces words like she thinks they’re pronounced,” one person said, specifically calling out the way Navarro pronounced the words “represent” and “hologram.”

Navarro spoke up and urged anyone with an accent to wear it with pride.

Navarro wasn’t aware that the incident had happened until two staff members notified her of that the employees had said in the background.

“What happened to me on Tuesday was not an isolated incident, it fits a pattern of microaggressions and racist acts that wittingly and unwittingly make the workplace, and by extension, our community spaces hostile spaces for people of color,” Navarro told CBS News.

“Make no mistake, these dysfunctions are deeply ingrained in our county and in our country, racism has become a public health crisis,” Navarro added. “What hurt was that these employees are part of our team, charged with working daily with a diverse team of Council members and staff on initiatives that require a sensitivity to and respect for racial and ethnic differences.”

Since the incident happened, Navarro is urging Latino immigrants with a Spanish accent to “wear it with pride and keep moving forward.”

Navarro’s story is one that so many of us can relate to.

Like so many of us, our friends, and our family, Navarro’s story is one that is widely reflected in our community. She was born in Venezuela but came to the U.S. with her family when she was 10. Her family eventually returned to Venezuela but Navarro came back to the U.S. for college and moved to Maryland with her husband, where they’ve lived since the 1990s. Her story is 100% American.

Navarro hopes that this incident will drive people to consider the impact of their words and actions. And, ultimately, she hopes the council will strengthen its efforts to hire a staff that reflects the diversity in its community.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
AccentLatina PridelatinasRacism

Six Dr. Seuss Books Are Being Pulled From Publication Due To Racist Imagery

Things That Matter

Six Dr. Seuss Books Are Being Pulled From Publication Due To Racist Imagery

By March 3, 2021 at 11:23 am
BY  | March 3, 2021 AT 11:23 am
Vince Bucci / Getty

Don’t call it a total cancellation.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises has made the decision of their own accord to no longer publish or license six of the books written and illustrated by the writer Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel. The American children’s author who passed away in 1991 was also a political cartoonist, illustrator, poet, animator, and filmmaker. His first children’s book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street (1937), and his book  If I Ran the Zoo (1950) are among the books being pulled as a result of racist and insensitive imagery.

On Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises shared a statement on their website explaining their decision to cancel the publication of the books.

Citing the four other books including McElligot’s Pool (1947), Scrambled Eggs Super! (1953), On Beyond Zebra! (1955) and The Cat’s Quizzer (1976) the company explained that they came to the decision citing the fact that they each “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” explained the statement.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a company that, according to Time Magazine, works to preserve and protect “the legacy of the late author and illustrator, who died in 1991 at the age of 87, also noted in the statement that the decision was made over the past year with a panel of experts, including educators, academics, and specialists in the field, who reviewed the catalog of titles.”

Children’s books by Dr. Seuss have long been considered a classic contribution to children’s literature.

The books’ colorful and fun illustrations and rhymes are still to this day instantly recognizable. Recently, however, the writer’s work has been re-examined and scrutinized for racial caricatures and stereotypes. This is especially when it comes to the depictions of Black and Asian people. Many have also pointed out that before he was known as Dr. Seusss, Geisel’s work had been strongly criticized for “drawing WWII cartoons that used racist slurs and imagery, as well as writing and producing a minstrel show in college, where he performed in blackface—a form of entertainment that some children’s literature experts point to as the inspiration for Geisel’s most famous character, the Cat in the Hat.”

Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s announcement of their decision to pull these books coincided with the anniversary of the writer’s birthday.

Geisel’s birthday coincidentally comes at the same time as National Education Association’s Read Across America Day, which has long been attached to his books,

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
childrenChildren's Booksrace in AmericaRacismReading