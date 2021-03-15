Entertainment

The 2021 Oscar Nominations Have Arrived and, Once Again, Almost No Latinos WNominated

By March 15, 2021 at 2:39 pm
Photo via Getty Images

The 2021 Oscar nominations were announced today and, as usual, it was a bittersweet affair. Like every year, movie fans have taken to their social media and group chats to discuss the artists and project who deserved–or didn’t deserve–their nominations.

But many Latinos who are concerned with Latino representation onscreen couldn’t help but notice a distinct lack of Latinos nominated in any of the major categories.

In the major categories, only one Latino was nominated for anything–Panamanian-American director Shaka King. The “Judas and The Black Messiah” director was nominated both for Best Original Screenplay as well as Best Picture.

But other than that one lone nominee, the Academy failed to recognize any other Latinos. This was a disappointment to fans of Latin American films like Guatemalan film “La Llorona” or Mexican film “Ya no estoy aqui“–both of which were considered frontrunners for the Best International Feature Film category.

Despite the disappointing amount of Latinos nominated this year, the Academy has otherwise been making strides in its commitment to diversity.

Steven Yeun is the first Asian-American actor, to be nominated for Best Actor for his work in in “Minari”. Two female directors, Emerald Fennel and Chloé Zhao, are nominated for Best Director, for “Promising Young Woman” and “Nomadland”, respectively. The latter is the first female director of Asian descent to be nominated in that category.

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim actor to be nominated for Best Actor for his work in “Sound of Metal”. Not only that, but the Academy has nominated many Black artists this year. And notably, with her fourth nomination for her work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Viola Davis has become the most-nominated Black actress in Oscar history.

Despite the strides in overall inclusivity, some Latinos took to Twitter to express their ultimate disappointment.

One of the loudest voices was “Arrow” actor Kirk Acevedo, who rattled off statistics that didn’t look too good for the Academy.

“Not 1 F—–g Latino Actor, Actress, Director or Writer nominated at this years Oscars,” he erroneously wrote (again, Shaka King is Latino, of Panamanian descent). “Not only this Oscar year but almost every Oscar year. He continued: “A reminder: Latinos represent 1/5 of the United States & 25% of ALL income at the U.S. box office. WE EXIST!”

Considering how large the Los Angeles Latino population is, there is no excuse not to hire Latinos.

Hollywood needs to make a real concerted effort to recruit Latino talent in front of and behind the camera. Only when more Latinos are in powerful positions–be that on the creative or business side–will we start seeing real change.

Until then, we’ll probably be writing another story exactly like this come next Oscar season.

Interracial Couples Are Officially Getting Emoji Representation

Things That Matter

Interracial Couples Are Officially Getting Emoji Representation

By February 17, 2021 at 4:52 pm
Stephen Zeigler / Getty

Representation matters.

When it comes to interracial couples, this is certainly true. In 2017, The New York Times posed the question “where are all of the racial couples?” in an article about the representation of mixed-race couples on screen. The pieces pointed out that for many years, the entertainment industry “forbid depictions of interracial relationships. From 1930 until the late 1960s, the Motion Picture Production Code banned ‘vulgarity and suggestiveness’ so that ‘good taste may be emphasized.'” The piece put a bold underline under the fact that decades have passed since these codes were dismantled. In fact, the same year of the article’s release, the Pew Research Center revealed that the number rose to 10 percent, including 11 million interracial marriages in total.

These statistics oddly haven’t always extended to even our most innovative forms: texting to name just one. Up until recently, texters weren’t able to express their mix-raced love via iPhones.

Now thanks to a new update, they are!

New updates to Apple‘s iOS 14.5 are bringing interracial couples to your texts this Spring.

New couple emojis with skin variant combinations.nbsp
Emojipedia

Apple is working to make our texting experience more inclusive and representative for all phone users. In a recent update from Unicode, the system that produces emojis, Apple has announced that they will be unveiling new designs and new options for emojis that already exist as part of iOS 14.5.

New designs for the emojis will be more representative of people with disabilities as well.

Emojipedia

They include a person with a bird, flaming heart emoji, a healed heart, and new skin tone variants for kissing couples and couples with heart emojis. There will also be accessibility-themed emojis which include an ear with a hearing aid, a guide dog, a prosthetic leg, and a prosthetic arm.

Disney is Making a Latino Version of ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

Entertainment

Disney is Making a Latino Version of ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

By December 11, 2020 at 11:24 am
BY  | December 11, 2020 AT 11:24 am
Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Another day, another Latino-fied reboot of a beloved story. Recently, we reported that “Father of the Bride” is going to be rebooted, this time with a “sprawling Cuban family” at the center of the movie. Now, apparently ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ is getting the same treatment.

According to Deadline, this version of ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ is going to “focus on a multigenerational Latinx family”.

Since there was already a 2014 version of the popular children’s book that starred Steve Carrell and Jennifer Garner, the movie is technically being called a “reboot”. But we just like to think of it as a reinterpretation.

Per Deadline, the movie is being developed specifically for Disney+. Seeing as this reinterpretation is being written by the same guy who is writing the “Father of the Bride” reboot (Matt Lopez), it looks like this writer is definitely carving out a niche for himself in Hollywood.

“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” is an incredibly popular children’s book that was published in 1972 by the author Judith Viorst.

Latino artist Ray Cruz illustrated the famously distinctive pictures in the book and its three sequels, “Alexander, Who Used to be Rich Last Sunday”, “Alexander, Who’s Not (Do You Hear Me? I Mean It!) Going to Move”, and “Alexander Who’s Trying His Best to Be the Best Boy Ever”.

Viorst, who was also a psychoanalysis researcher, wrote the book to help children process the all-too-common feelings of isolation and frustration that occur when nothing seems to be going their way. It is considered a classic.

Although it’s exciting that another Latino-centric story is going to be brought to the screen, it would also be nice for new, original Latino stories to be told.

For example, part of “Coco’s” popularity was the fact that the movie celebrated and elevated specific aspects of Mexican culture. The movie wasn’t a Latino interpretation of a white text, but it was a Latino narrative through and through.

A lot of the time, Hollywood thinks it can just swap out the characters’ names and slap some Latino actors on the cast, and they’ve hit their “diversity quota” for the year. But true representation goes much deeper than that.

Think about how many “Latino Reboots” there have been. “Charmed”, “One Day at a Time”, “Party of Five”, “Magnum P.I.” , “Father of the Bride”. It’s exciting that Hollywood is taking steps to employee Latino actors and creatives, but it might be time for an original, authentic Latino story to be told.

