These Regional Mexican Artists Are Taking Over Rolling Loud Festival 2024

The boom of regional Mexican music has been brewing for a while in the United States. But Ever since Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado performed “Ella Baila Sola” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, more and more artists are making their names known.

Whether it’s Natanael Cano’s trap-corridos or the Billboard-topping singles of That Mexican OT, the addictive genre is making its way to festival stages. Cano and That Mexican OT will join Fuerza Regida, Chino Pacas and Junior H as the five regional Mexican artists on this year’s Rolling Loud lineup.

Rolling Loud is a three-day hip-hop musical festival that draws some of the biggest names in the industry.

Rolling Loud is moving to the West Coast for 2024 with shows in California

In 2024, Rolling Loud will take place from March 15-17 at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Headliners this year are Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert. Junior H, Fuerza Regida and Cano and listed as special guests for the three nights.

junior h, fuerza regida, and nathanael cano at rolling loud next year? yeah sign me tf up — esme (@ezzzzieeee) November 14, 2023

This year, the festival took place in Miami in July with a similar star-studded lineup. Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky headlined that weekend.

The international hip hop music festival has previously been held in Asia, Europe, Australia, North and South America, with Billboard calling it “the be-all of hip-hop” festivals.

Pre-sale for Rolling Loud tickets starts November 16 for people 16 and over

For general admission tickets, the age limit to attend is 16+. But if you are looking to drink alcohol or get a VIP ticket, you must be 21 and over. There are a few other restrictions to keep in mind if planning the trip.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16 at 10AM PT. General tickets are on sale the next day, November 17 at 10AM PT. Last years tickets ranged from $189 for single-day tickets to $349 for general admission three-day passes. VIP passes for the three-day festival started at $1,099.

