This holiday season, mitú highlights the joy of Latino culture that fills our hearts and homes. In collaboration with AT&T, we’re celebrating the love, laughter, and traditions that connect us all.

The holidays can be a tough time for Latinos, especially when your familia is far away. As immigrants or the children of immigrants, we grow up with our hearts divided between two lands.

Still, keeping family traditions alive even when you’re at a distance is especially important. However, with a bit of creativity, the right tools, and the help of technology, you can stay connected to your loved ones near and far.

Here are a few ways to keep the familia close and the traditions strong for future generations.

Celebrating your holidays virtually is now easier than ever

La familia is on the other side of the border or the country? No problem, technology has your back. For Latinos, holidays like Christmas, Año Nuevo, and Día de los Reyes Magos are important times to spend with your familia. They often involve food, music, and the unique traditions of each country.

Even if your familia is far away, you can keep the flame alive by using technology. One way is to share family meals via video call or WhatsApp group. Abuelita’s recipe has taken on a whole new life as traditional dishes make their way through the web. You can also set up a “Virtual Fiesta,” with all the primos, primas, tios, and tias. Blast some music and have someone make a toast.

To make things even more unique, you can record voice notes with prayers, songs, or stories your family likes to share during the holidays. Apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Zoom, or Google Meet can make it happen.

Instead of passing dishes physically, pass the recipe (and all its hidden ingredients)

Nothing beats abuela and mamá’s cooking during the holidays, but when they can’t be near, the next best thing we can ask is for them to pass on the recipe. Tamales, lechón, mole, the list goes on. Make the tradition timeless with a family cookbook.

Have the whole family add their favorite recipe to a virtual recipe book with personal stories, pictures, or even moments you spent together around that dish. If you want to take it a step further, print copies and have them mailed to everyone. Otherwise, keep a virtual copy everyone can access from anywhere.

For the camera-savvy family members, have them record a short cooking video of someone making that family dish and send it out to the whole fam. There’s nothing better than still learning from each other, even when you’re far away.

Share an awesome playlist

Latino blood is steeped with rhythm, which is why a killer playlist is the way to keep the family happy and dancing together. From salsa to rancheras, create a shared family playlist that will feel like you’re back in the sala all together.

Gather the classics from Juan Gabriel, Banda MS, Celia Cruz, and Jose Feliciano for tunes every generation can get behind. Even better, share the playlist with everyone in the group chat and have them create little videos for the Gen Z’s in the room.

An even better tip? Host a virtual karaoke. It’s time to see who really has the best grito in the familia.

Create “tradition boxes” for special occasions

Before care packages ever existed, Latino families were already gathering mementos to share with their loved ones. Start a tradition where you share the feeling of togetherness through tangible items.

Whether it’s the cacao your mamá uses to make hot chocolate or the pan dulce your tía always makes on special occasions, swap gifts for a traditional box that will bring you closer together. To make it even cooler for Christmas, each family member can send a piece of a nativity set to add to the others’. Then, have the family set up the decorations at the same time to make it special.

Finally, keep stories alive by sharing them

Sharing stories is the best way to keep tradition and family values alive. Host a virtual “Noche de Cuentos,” where you dedicate an evening to storytelling. Each family member shares a favorite memory or tale they want to tell the group.

You can also host these “Noche de Cuentos” over video calls and have them happen all year, not just during the holidays. Anecdotes of past generations, memories of times spent together during vacation, and even traditions that still ring true for all of you.

After all, the most important thing is for your family to feel close, even when they’re far away.