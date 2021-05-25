This Young Father Went to Buy Diapers For His Newborn and Was Killed By ‘Street Racers’

Things That Matter

By May 25, 2021 at 5:33 pm
Courtesy Guadalupe Avina/GoFundMe

A young Latino family was just beginning to build a life together when tragedy struck. Daniel Guerrero was driving to pick up diapers for his newborn daughter on the evening of May 16th, when he was struck and killed by another driver. Witnesses say that the driver that killed Daniel Guerrero was street racing.

Daniel Guerrero’s fiancée, Guadalupe Avina, is beside herself with grief. She is now left alone to care for her 5-month-old daughter Alyssa.

“He never came back,” Avina told reporters at KTLA 5. “I was calling him and he always answers his calls, and this time he didn’t.” Avina also said that police told her “a Dodge Charger and BMW were racing on the street when one of them lost control and smashed into Guerrero’s car, causing it to burst into flames.” According to Avina, the Dodge Charger also “blew up”. The BMW fled the scene.

Avina is trying to pick up the pieces of her life, starting by launching a GoFundMe page. The funds will go towards Daniel Guerrero’s funeral expenses and to support Avina and her baby in the aftermath of this tragedy.

“We are so heart broken with his loss,” Avina wrote on Daniel Guerrero’s GoFundMe page. “Words cannot explain how much we are hurting! Daniel was the provider for his family, he left a 5-month-old baby girl behind. We are asking if you can donate to help cover cost for funeral expenses and for his baby girl.”

She also added: “I will make sure he gets the proper burial he deserves. I will make sure our baby girl grows strong and healthy. I will forever keep his memory alive.”

Family, friends, and well-wishes have so far donated over $20,000 to help Guadalupe Avina out in this trying time.

“This is a tragedy, so uncalled for,” wrote one donor. “His baby girl will never know her daddy, it makes me so sad.”

Daniel Guerrero’s cousin, Judith Carvajal Guerrero, took to the page to add her own tribute to the late Daniel Guerrero. “Remembering the things we did together as kids puts a smile on my face and happiness in my heart,” wrote Carvajal Guerrero. “As we grow up, even if we don’t see each other or speak often, those memories always keep us in touch. R.I.P. dear cousin.”

By May 21, 2021 at 2:06 pm
BY  | May 21, 2021 AT 2:06 pm
Walter Little-Cocca/ Facebook

Some might have a heartbreaking start to their new lives but there’s no doubt a newborn in New Jersey was given a chance at a good life by their mother. The newborn was dropped off by their 14-year-old mother after she entered a New Jersey restaurant and surrendered her infant to a customer.

Customer Alease Scott said she was at El Patron, a Mexican restaurant in Jersey City, on Wednesday when she was approached by the teenager.

Scott, who fortunately had CPR training and experience at a preschool, asked the teen if she could check on the newborn. Examining the teen’s infant, Scott was able to check her vitals and found that she still had her umbilical cord attached. She then asked for someone to contact 911.

“I’m so happy that it wasn’t somebody else, that that baby was in good hands,” Scott explained in a post shared to Facebook.

The restaurant’s surveillance video shows the teen mother approaching the counter on Wednesday.

“This lady comes in looking very desperate, holding a brand newborn child, you can even tell,” Frankie Aguilar the owner of the restaurant, told WNBC in an interview.“ She comes in, she looks at me in the eye, I look at her and she has these eyes of terror and despair.”

By the time emergency responders arrived at the scene, the 14-year-old had left. Fortunately, the first responders were able to help the baby and gave her oxygen. According to the Miami Herald, “Officials later tracked down the teen, who reportedly won’t face charges. Both she and her daughter were taken to the hospital and are doing well.”

By May 4, 2021 at 12:22 pm
BY  | May 4, 2021 AT 12:22 pm
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

A segment of a Mexico City Metro train line with a history of structural problems collapsed on Monday night leaving nearly two dozen dead and many more injured. As the dust begins to settle, many residents of the city are already pointing fingers at local officials who have done little to ensure the line’s safety.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel López Obrador has said that his government will allow for a transparent investigation and will “hide nothing” from the public but many have little faith in the government to do what’s right.

Mexico City Metro train collapses and leaves 23 people dead and many more injured.

A metro train traveling on an overpass in the southeastern part of Mexico City collapsed late on Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 70. One person trapped in a car underneath the wreckage was pulled out alive.

The two train carriages were seen hanging from the structure, above a busy road. This is the deadliest incident in decades in the city’s metro system, one of the busiest in the world.

A crane was sent to the scene to stabilize the carriages amid concerns they could fall onto the road, which forced officials to temporarily halt rescue efforts at night.

In chaotic scenes, anxious friends and relatives of those believed to be on the train gathered in the area. Efraín Juárez told AFP news agency that his son was in the wreckage. “My daughter-in-law called us. She was with him and she told us the structure fell down over them.”

Gisela Rioja Castro, 43, was looking for her 42-year-old husband, who always take that train after work and had not been answering his phone. She said the authorities had no information about him. “Nobody knows anything,” she told the Associated Press.

Mexico City’s metro system is one of the world’s busiest but has long suffered from underfunding.

Mexico City’s metro system is one of the most used in the world, carrying tens of millions of passengers a week. In North America, only New York’s subway carries more people every day. Yet the incident did not occur on one of the older lines, which have been through at least two major earthquakes in the past 35 years. Rather it happened on Line 12, completed as recently as October 2012.

There will be difficult questions for the mayor’s office to come about the construction of the line, including for several former mayors.

They include Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was in office when Line 12 was unveiled and who championed the metro’s expansion. He called the accident a “terrible tragedy”.

Mexico City’s current mayor has promised a thorough investigation.

The tragedy puts the spotlight on Mayor Sheinbaum and Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard, two key allies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who are both seen as early front-runners to be Mexico’s next president. Lopez Obrador said at the Tuesday briefing that his government would “hide nothing” from the public about the accident.

Sheinbaum, who has been mayor for more than two years, said the city was going to inspect the entire Line 12, on the southeast side of the city, which she said had been undergoing regular maintenance. She said the rest of the subway lines are safe, though she pointed out that as recently as January, the metro system had had another major problem, a fire in the main control room that stalled operations through mid-February.

