Police Confirmed 12-Year-Old Girl Involved in Texas Murder Pact Has Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The 12-year-old Weatherford, Texas, girl who shot her father in the stomach as part of an alleged murder pact with another 12-year-old in the town of Lufkin, has died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Parker County Sherrif´s office reports.

The girl was initially found on a street near her home and was airlifted to a hospital, eventually succumbing to her injuries.

Police are still working to uncover a motive behind the murder pact in which two preteens allegedly agreed to kill their families and pets before fleeing together to Georgia, reports People.

The girl from Weatherford carried out the shooting as planned, while her friend from Lufkin backed out. Texas Police confirmed she has since been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the sheriff's office, just west of Fort Worth, around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they allegedly found the girl lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and a gun lying underneath her body.

A press release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that the deceased juvenile’s father has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Although local authorities have not yet determined or publicly announced a motive, some of the commenters on the Sheriff’s Office’s press release have begun drawing conclusions of their own and demanding an extensive investigation into the incident while sending prayers and words of support to the girls´ families.

“The entire situation is heartbreaking. Prayers for all involved,” said one commenter. “Prayers for both families and the confusion, pain, and heartache they are experiencing,” another County Parker neighbor added.

The details about the current condition of the two or whether the 12-year-old had been charged were not revealed by the sheriff's office.

With a population of just over 30,000 people, the relatively small community of Weatherford, Texas has been rocked by the tragic and senseless death of the 12-year-old involved in the shooting.

As the investigation is ongoing, authorities have not yet released the names or identities of the juveniles or the families involved.

