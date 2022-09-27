Following a Murder Pact With a Friend, a 12-Year-Old Texas Girl Shot Her Father and Then Herself

wearemitu

A 12-year-old girl from Weatherford, Texas, was found dead in the street from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting her father in the stomach.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the girl — who has not yet been publicly identified because of her age — had a murder pact with another girl from Lufkin, Texas. The two girls had plans to run away after murdering their parents and pets.

In an official statement posted to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooting happened at around 11:30 PM in northwest Parker County.

Courtesy of Getty Images

The 12-year-old girl was found with a handgun underneath her and a gunshot wound to the head while police discovered her 38-year-old father in the family home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The girl and her father were airlifted to nearby hospitals, but there is currently no update on their condition or identities.

Authorities have not been able to identify the girl’s father in the interest of her safety during the ongoing investigation. It is still unclear if either the girl or her father died in the shooting.

According to the Independent, the girl from Weatherford and the girl from Lufkin, which are about 230 miles away, became friends and made a pact to murder their families and pets for reasons that are still either unknown to the authorities or unreleased.

According to the news outlet, they organized the plan over the course of a few weeks and it was supposed to culminate with the two girls running away together to Georgia.

Even though the girl from Weatherford went through with the plan, the girl from Lufkin backed out at the last minute and did not kill her father, as agreed. She was charged with criminal conspiracy after authorities tracked her down following the discovery of the 12-year-old’s body in Weatherford.

Officers from Weatherford and Lufkin are joining forces to discern the motive behind the planned killings, reports Today.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com