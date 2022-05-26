Uvalde Mother Says She ‘Could Hear the Shots’ As She Picked Up Her Kids From School

Things That Matter

Trigger warning: This article contains images of weapons used in mass shooting.

The parents of Robb Elementary School lived their worst nightmare on Tuesday as soon as they heard the news of the tragic shooting.

The 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos first shot his grandmother outside of their home, and then took her car to drive to the school. Armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, Ramos shot and killed 19 children and two adults, and injured 17 others.

A gunman killed 19 children and 2 teachers at an elementary school in #Uvalde, Texas — the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook almost 10 years ago.



Most students at Robb Elementary School are ages 7-10.



It is at least the 27th school shooting in the U.S. of 2022. pic.twitter.com/6tTfxk1ox7 — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 25, 2022

Now, more details are emerging about the case: Ramos presented prior “aggressive” behaviors, per his Wendy’s fast-food chain co-worker, and was described by his own grandfather Rolando Reyes as “very quiet.”

The killer stopped going to school, and one friend remembers how he once cut up his own face with a knife.

How was this not a red flag just four days ago! The stupidest things get banned from social media but this psycho SALVADOR RAMOS posts his murder weapons and nobody cares.

He is the Robb Elementary School Shooter in Uvalde Texas. RIP to all accept the killer pic.twitter.com/UXMMBEA38O — Egypt Thompson (@Egyptthompson) May 24, 2022

The gunman also took to Facebook to send updates about how he was going to shoot his grandmother, and then another post reading: “I’m going to shoot an elementary school.” These messages were sent just minutes before the horrifying shooting.

NEW: @GregAbbott_TX says Salvador Ramos made several posts to Facebook 30 minutes before reaching the school saying…



1. He was going to shoot his grandmother.

2. He shot his grandmother.

3. He was going to shoot-up an elementary school. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/x2DD0QEpPc — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 25, 2022

While Ramos was finally killed by a Boarder Patrol agent, parents of students responded to the shooting as soon as they heard and rushed to the scene to get their kids to safety.

Univision interviewed one mother, Angélica Gómez, who managed to pick up her two children from Robb Elementary School as the shooting took place.

As Gómez describes, she could “hear the shots” fired when she arrived at the school to pick up her two children, Vladimir and Pablo. She said, “I couldn’t wait because I needed to pick up kids. If they killed me, they killed me, but I did go in and got my kids.”

The mother explains that they wanted to detain her, but she said, “You are not going to stop this mother.” She stated, “They wanted to stop me… take me to jail” but she “wasn’t scared.” Gómez also explained that when she grabbed her kids, she didn’t know if the gunman would see her and her children.

When the mother was finally able to leave the school with her two kids, she describes how they collapsed to the floor and they told her: “Mami, thank you for coming for us and picking us up. We love you… we were very scared.”

This thread will be dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



As a parent, my heart is broken seeing these faces and their ages.



My condolences to their families during this difficult time 🙏🏻



Xavier Lopez, 10. He was a 4th grader at Robb Elementary. pic.twitter.com/261cSEBFZ3 — Natasha ❀ (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Gómez explains how she has cried for her friends, the parents of the 19 children who were murdered by the shooter.

Several parents arrived on the scene after the shooting not knowing if their kids were dead or alive. Father Javier Cazares told The Washington Post: “There were five or six of [us] fathers, hearing the gunshots, and [police officers] were telling us to move back.”

One of the parents who was outside begging police to enter the school was Javier Cazares.



His 10-year-old daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack. https://t.co/b3IOlDoyaW pic.twitter.com/rterbAc3d2 — Kolten Parker (@KoltenParker) May 26, 2022

Cazares then found out his daughter Jacklyn was a victim of the shooting. He continued, “We didn’t care about us. We wanted to storm the building. We were saying, ‘Let’s go,’ because that is how worried we were, and we wanted to get our babies out.”

