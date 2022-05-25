Uvalde Shooter Allegedly Shot His Grandmother ‘8 To 9’ Times Before Going On Killing Spree

Things That Matter

The Uvalde, Texas shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School is undoubtedly one of the most tragic events to happen in recent memory, killing at least 19 elementary students and two teachers.

The deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook, the identified shooter Salvador Ramos, killed students in second, third, and fourth grade.

This thread will be dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



As a parent, my heart is broken seeing these faces and their ages.



My condolences to their families during this difficult time 🙏🏻



Xavier Lopez, 10. He was a 4th grader at Robb Elementary. pic.twitter.com/261cSEBFZ3 — Natasha ⚯͛ (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022

Officials explain the students killed were all in the same classroom, while Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Ramos “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom.”

Showing “the complete evil of the shooter,” 18-year-old Ramos was killed by police on the scene.

All these Robb Elementary kids are

STILL missing from the #Uvalde, TX

shooting today #StopGunViolence



pls stop scrolling and retweet this! pic.twitter.com/P7gNYzuQUH — ° (@MISKEENNGGA) May 25, 2022

As more details come to light regarding the shooting, outlets have identified one more victim: Ramos’ own grandmother, known as Doña Ceci.

As reported by Univision, relative Eduardo Trinidad explained what happened just before Ramos decided to drive to Robb Elementary School and shoot.

According to Trinidad, the shooter began to argue with his grandmother when she saw him leaving the house with guns.

When the grandmother tried to stop him, he turned around and shot her “8 to 9 times.” Still, she began to scream for people to alert the police. Now, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the grandmother is in critical condition.

Such horror. 18 year old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother then went to Robb Elementary School in Texas where he shot and killed at least 14 students and a teacher. The victims were 3rd-5th graders, ages 8-11. Police killed Ramos after he shot 2 cops (both survived). pic.twitter.com/nBBypkDvoL — Jake Morphonios 🔴 Blackstone Intelligence (@morphonios) May 24, 2022

It appears Ramos also argued with his grandmother about his failure to graduate high school, with Newsy reporter John Mone explaining he then “got in the car, zoomed down the street, there was some kind of crash.” The car was reportedly his grandmother’s truck, and he lived with her because he had “problems” with his mother.

Reporting from our own @JohnMone on the ground in #UvaldeTX from an eyewitness who says he knew the shooter, the shooter's grandmother and saw what happened in the moments before the shooter entered the school. pic.twitter.com/DNaNDd4pDD — Jamal Andress (@JamalAndress) May 25, 2022

After crashing the car, Ramos ran to the school wearing a protective vest and carrying a rifle, and shot “whoever was in his way” according to Olivarez. Estrada added, “Then he was met with… [a] law enforcement agency, which ultimately were able to bring him down.”

Ronald Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, said Ramos had stopped going to school and mostly spent time alone in his room: “he didn’t talk very much.” Meanwhile, many describe the shooter as “quiet,” yet a Wendy’s co-worker says he had an “aggressive streak.”

She explained: “He would be very rude towards the girls sometimes, and one of the cooks, threatening them by asking, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And he would also send inappropriate texts to the ladies.”

How was this not a red flag just four days ago! The stupidest things get banned from social media but this psycho SALVADOR RAMOS posts his murder weapons and nobody cares.

He is the Robb Elementary School Shooter in Uvalde Texas. RIP to all accept the killer pic.twitter.com/UXMMBEA38O — Egypt Thompson (@Egyptthompson) May 24, 2022

A former friend also told The Washington Post that Ramos once cut his own face with a knife for “fun” over and over. He also egged cars and even shot strangers with a BB gun.

Just minutes before the school shooting, Ramos shared three Facebook posts that read, “I’m going to shoot my grandmother” and “I’m going to shoot an elementary school.”

NEW: @GregAbbott_TX says Salvador Ramos made several posts to Facebook 30 minutes before reaching the school saying…



1. He was going to shoot his grandmother.

2. He shot his grandmother.

3. He was going to shoot-up an elementary school. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/x2DD0QEpPc — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 25, 2022

