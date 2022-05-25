19 Children and 2 Teachers Have Been Murdered – These Are Their Stories

Things That Matter

A shooting in Uvalde, Texas has left 19 children and 2 teachers dead, and an entire community devastated.

The shooting, which took place at Robb Elementary School, is the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook shooting nearly a decade ago.

Uvalde, which is just 54 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, is nearly 80% Latino, according to the 2020 census.

Not all of the victims have been identified, as parents are still in the process of either reuniting with or identifying their children in collaboration with local authorities. However, of those identified, fundraising campaigns have already been set up to help the families cover burial costs and other expenses.

One of those fundraisers will benefit the family of Irma Garcia, a teacher who was murdered during the shooting spree.

Outside a courtroom where a trial for the Parkland school shooter is underway, Tom Hoyer said he’s in physical pain thinking of the families of the children killed in Texas.



His 15-year-old son Luke was among the 17 people killed in Parkland in 2018. https://t.co/IjENdQCFef pic.twitter.com/LYXRn9KMRr — The Associated Press (@AP) May 25, 2022

The Victims

As of now, the following victims have been identified:

Jackie Cazaras, 10

(Credit: KSAT)

Jackie Cazaras “was killed along with her cousin Annabelle Rodriguez.” The two were fourth-grade classmates at Robb Elementary School. In a tweet posted by Miles G. Cohen, he shares: “My little girl was full of life and love…,” Jackie’s father Jacinto Cazares wrote me. “[She] was the one that would go out of her way to help anyone. It gives me some comfort that she would be the little cracker that would have done something to help her classmates.”

Ellie Garcia, 10

(Credit: Jennifer Lugo)

Ellie Garcia was identified as one of the victims. In a post published on Facebook, Garcia’s father Steven wrote: “Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever… I was gonna DJ for her at her party like she wanted me too!!! Mom and Dad love you never forget that and please try and stay by our side Amor!!!! Send prayers to all UVALDE we really need it!!!!”

Uziyah Garcia, 8

(Source: Manny Renfro)

Uziyah Garcia was identified by his grandfather, Manny Renfro, speaking to AP, called him “the sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known.” He continued, “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.” Renfro remembers the time they spent playing football together. “We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

(Source: Angel Garza)

Angel Garza, 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza’s father, wrote a post on Facebook that reads: “Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Amerie Jo Garza had just made the honor roll at Robb Elementary School.

Xavier Lopez, 10

(Source: Laura Mejia)

Xavier Lopez was identified by his 54-year-old cousin, Lisa Garza, who said he was excited to swim during the summer months. “He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said to AP. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Benito Martinez, Xavier’s uncle, said, “For everybody else that has kids out here, cherish these moments just like your parents cherished you every day. Tomorrow’s not promised, so make today worth it.”

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

(Source: Facebook)

Annabelle Rodriguez was murdered along with her cousin, Jackie Cazaras. In this photo, she is holding an honor roll certificate as well as a music certificate, demonstrating her achievements in both schoolwork and the arts.

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

(Source: Adolfo Cruz)

Eliahana Cruz Torres was identified by her grandfather, who stood outside the school for 10 hours waiting for her to come outside. “I hope she is alive. They are waiting for an update,” Adolfo Cruz said to ABC before it was confirmed that she was among the victims.

Rogelio Torres, 10

(Source: Federico Torres)

“They sent us to the hospital, to the civic center, to the hospital and here again, nothing, not even in San Antonio,” said Federico Torres to ABC, who rushed to Robb Elementary School from work. “They don’t tell us anything, only a photo, wait, hope that everything is well.” Eventually, Rogelio Torres was identified as one of the victims.

Irma Garcia, 40s

(Source: Robb Elementary School)

A veteran teacher of more than 20 years, Irma Garcia was the second teacher in the classroom where shooter Salvador Ramos committed his atrocities. Her son, Cristian Garcia, confirmed to a Texas NBC affiliate that a law enforcement officer “saw Irma in the classroom shielding students with her body.”

Eva Mireles, 44

(Source: Robb Elementary School)

Mireles taught the fourth grade at Robb Elementary School. “She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

Her daughter, Adalynn, tweeted: “My heart will forever be broken. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for. You are so known by many now and I’m so happy that people know your name and that beautiful face of yours and they know what a hero looks like.”

My sweet mommy , I will miss you forever. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/SIxKrgX6Xi — Adalynn ✞💛 (@addy_celeste) May 25, 2022

Salvador Ramos’ grandmother, who Ramos shot before going to Robb Elementary, is still alive but in critical condition, according to Sergeant Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

