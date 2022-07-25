Ricky Martin Finally Speaks Out About His Nephew’s Dismissed Domestic Violence, Sexual Abuse Allegations

wearemitu

The domestic violence and incest allegations brought against Ricky Martin, 50, by his nephew have officially been dropped, and now the “Vente Pa’ Ca” singer is finally speaking out.

As reported by Telemundo, the Puerto Rican star sat down to talk about his nephew’s accusations, which included domestic violence and sexual abuse charges that could have led to 50 years in prison.

After Puerto Rico police attempted to issue Martin a restraining order from his 21-year-old nephew on July 2, the singer’s attorney Marty Singer told PEOPLE that he “has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.” Singer continued, “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting… we look forward to this awful case being dismissed.”

Less than a month later, the case has since been dismissed after a request by the accuser himself. Martin’s lawyers released a statement that, “[The accuser’s] decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure.” The lawyers also stated that Martin’s nephew is “a troubled individual making false allegations.”

Meanwhile, Martin is echoing his lawyer’s statements, explaining that his nephew “is sadly dealing with mental health issues.” The “Tu Recuerdo” singer described, “Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member,” wishing his nephew “the best” and hoping “he finds the light.”

Martin said that the accusations “hurt him,” along with his children, husband, parents and entire family. In fact, he described how he “never had to deal with something so painful” in his life. While almost a month has passed since the initial allegations, the celebrity explained that he “couldn’t defend [himself] before” because of legal processes.

Now, he states that he must “heal” and look for “the light at the end of the road,” thanking his fans for sending him “loving and positive messages” in the past few weeks. Martin also referenced, “A God who rewards people who focus and live in the truth.”

The 50-year-old singer and actor describes himself as a “victim of lies,” and wrote on Twitter that “The protection order entered against [him were] based on completely false allegations” when the charges were initially filed.

