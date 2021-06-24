Video: Condo Building Collapses In Miami Prompting Emergency Search And Rescue

Things That Matter

A frantic search is underway for people trapped under the ruins of a condominium building in Surfside, Fla. Emergency responders were at the scene early in the morning searching for missing people trapped beneath the rubble.

A shocking video shows the moment part of a condo builging in Miami collapsed.

WOW….the surveillance video of the Miami condo building collapse is absolutely devastating 🙏 pic.twitter.com/egNnFaZG09 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) June 24, 2021

Emergency responders were are the scene at 1:30 a.m. local time after calls that a building had collapsed in the middle of the night. The video shows a majority of the structure collapsing for seemingly no reason. Reactions to the collapse on social media have gone viral as people try to make sense of the sudden and jarring collapse of the building.

One person has died and 99 people are unaccounted for after the collapse.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

Champlain Towers South Condo on Collins Ave. is a 12-story structure and 55 of the 136 units in the building collapsed and 99 people are currently unaccounted. Both the Venezuelan and Argentinian consulates have announced that some of their citizens are among those missing. According to CNN, four Venezuelan and eight Argentinian citizens are among those in the rubble.

Among the missing is family of Paraguay’s first lady.

Authorities in South Florida were responding early Thursday to a "partial building collapse," the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The scene is in Surfside, a few miles north of Miami Beach. https://t.co/1mZcItXpzS pic.twitter.com/vz9LV40Ipt — CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2021

Euclides Acevedo, Paraguay’s foreign minister, said in interviews that the sister of first lady Silvana López Moreira, Sophia López Moreira, is among the missing people. Her husband Luis Pettengill, their three children, and Lady Luna Villalba are also missing.

“This is a very sad moment in our community,” Jose “Pepe” Diaz, chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, said in a news conference. “It is important that all prayers go out to all family members and those suffering right now.”

The full extent of the partial collapse is staggering.

A more detailed graphic showing the apparent extent of the Miami/Surfside building collapse and damage. pic.twitter.com/kwrMClDr3g — Kyle H, Space Guy (@BoldlyBuilding2) June 24, 2021

The building collapse is something many didn’t think they’d see in the U.S. It will be a long time until a full investigation into the collapse will offer any answers. Until then, mitú will continue to monitor the story and bring updates to readers as they become available.

