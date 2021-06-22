New Report Cites Negligence After Mexico City Train Collapse Leaves At Least 26 Dead

Things That Matter

A segment of a Mexico City Metro train line with a history of structural problems collapsed last month leaving over two dozen dead and many more injured. As the dust begins to settle, many residents of the city are already pointing fingers at local officials who have done little to ensure the line’s safety.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel López Obrador has said that his government will allow for a transparent investigation and will “hide nothing” from the public but many have little faith in the government to do what’s right.

Now, a new investigation cites many resident’s concerns and fears about the line for the cause of the line’s collapse and Mexico City residents want answers.

A preliminary report blames construction errors for the deadly Mexico City metro collapse which killed 26, detailing problems with bolts, beams and other issues. https://t.co/3pqBxi4bXM — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) June 19, 2021

According to a preliminary report by Mexico City’s government, a string of structural errors during construction led to the collapse of a Mexico City metro train overpass last month that killed 26 people.

The report, which was created by a Norwegian firm on behalf of the city, found multiple problems with the line’s construction. It said bolts were missing in the beams that make up the bridge, that different types of concrete were used and that some welds were poorly made or not completed.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said at the news conference that officials will continue to investigate and follow up “not only because of our legal obligation but because of our ethical, human and moral commitment.”

The report is damning for the city’s former mayor who oversaw the lines construction.

Mexico’s current foreign minister, Marcel Ebrard, served as the mayor of Mexico City during the construction of Line 12. Following the report, he defended his administration’s management of the project and reiterated his willingness to work with investigators. Ebrard said decisions about the layout, design, construction and supervision of the metro line were made in consultation through committees and that there is ample documentation.

“I support the carrying out of the necessary expert and technical investigations to determine the causes of the accident and define the responsibilities that may arise,” Ebrard, one of the most important political figures in the national administration, said in a letter posted on Twitter.

Original story published May 4, 2021:

Mexico City Metro train collapses and leaves 23 people dead and many more injured.

▶️ #ÚLTIMAHORA | Momento exacto del desplome del puente y caída de vagón del #MetroCdMx en Línea 12 https://t.co/ws47CNwAAT pic.twitter.com/T14vDMQyAp — Milenio (@Milenio) May 4, 2021

A metro train traveling on an overpass in the southeastern part of Mexico City collapsed late on Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 70. One person trapped in a car underneath the wreckage was pulled out alive.

The two train carriages were seen hanging from the structure, above a busy road. This is the deadliest incident in decades in the city’s metro system, one of the busiest in the world.

A crane was sent to the scene to stabilize the carriages amid concerns they could fall onto the road, which forced officials to temporarily halt rescue efforts at night.

In chaotic scenes, anxious friends and relatives of those believed to be on the train gathered in the area. Efraín Juárez told AFP news agency that his son was in the wreckage. “My daughter-in-law called us. She was with him and she told us the structure fell down over them.”

Gisela Rioja Castro, 43, was looking for her 42-year-old husband, who always take that train after work and had not been answering his phone. She said the authorities had no information about him. “Nobody knows anything,” she told the Associated Press.

Mexico City’s metro system is one of the world’s busiest but has long suffered from underfunding.

Mexico City’s metro system was once a source of pride, but it has become a symbol of urban decay.



The metro line that collapsed on Monday, killing more than 20 people, was opened in 2012 but has been beset by problems from the outset.https://t.co/tTkKqwpAbp — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 4, 2021

Mexico City’s metro system is one of the most used in the world, carrying tens of millions of passengers a week. In North America, only New York’s subway carries more people every day. Yet the incident did not occur on one of the older lines, which have been through at least two major earthquakes in the past 35 years. Rather it happened on Line 12, completed as recently as October 2012.

There will be difficult questions for the mayor’s office to come about the construction of the line, including for several former mayors.

They include Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was in office when Line 12 was unveiled and who championed the metro’s expansion. He called the accident a “terrible tragedy”.

Mexico City’s current mayor has promised a thorough investigation.

Claudia Sheinbaum informa que se contratará a una empresa internacional para que realice un peritaje externo sobre las causas del accidente de la Línea 12 del Metro. Por su parte, la FGJ de la CdMx ya inició las investigaciones.

vía @eleconomistahttps://t.co/k4VNKz9fYD — epigmenio ibarra (@epigmenioibarra) May 4, 2021

The tragedy puts the spotlight on Mayor Sheinbaum and Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard, two key allies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who are both seen as early front-runners to be Mexico’s next president. Lopez Obrador said at the Tuesday briefing that his government would “hide nothing” from the public about the accident.

Sheinbaum, who has been mayor for more than two years, said the city was going to inspect the entire Line 12, on the southeast side of the city, which she said had been undergoing regular maintenance. She said the rest of the subway lines are safe, though she pointed out that as recently as January, the metro system had had another major problem, a fire in the main control room that stalled operations through mid-February.

