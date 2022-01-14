These Adorable #PetsOfTikTok Videos Will Absolutely Cure Your Monday Blues

wearemitu

We found the definitive activity to brighten up any week — nope, it’s not bingeing hours upon hours of Netflix’s “Gentefied” in light of its recent tragic cancellation, or eating an entire pint of guayaba-and-cream-cheese flavored ice cream, or even singing along at the top of our lungs to Selena’s “Amor Prohibido.” These things are all great, and we recommend anyone give them a try if work feels more difficult than ever, your friends are all busy with their esposas and esposos, and if your kids just won’t sit down for one minute. If life feels hectic or anxiety-inducing, may we present to you the incredible #PetsOfTikTok?

TikTok is amazing for beauty tips, plus cooking hacks even an abuelita would love, and hilarious comedy sketches to boot. #PetsOfTikTok is a lesser known corner of the app, and let’s just say it does not disappoint in the slightest.

This video shows a seriously agile dog named Ada jumping up to see tons of crayfish in a metal tub. Curious as ever about the new slippery friends, the pup jumps up on the ledge and finally decides to throw themselves at it — dog taking a bath with crayfish not pictured. As once commenter wrote, “her face after [the] leap is priceless.”

Have you ever seen a hedgehog take a nice bubble bath in a sink with a toothbrush used in place of a loofah? Well, there’s a first time for everything and let’s just say we’re obsessed with this overload of cuteness. Mr. Pokee the hedgehog seems to love baths, and the little bubble wig on the top of his head is everything we needed to see right now.

This emotional video shows a cat lover feeding a few strays before spotting a new kitty they hadn’t seen before. The cat hissed and ran all the time, but eventually accepting eating food as long as the bowl was carried down with a stick. Eventually, the cat lover named him “Tiger,” and made him an outdoor wooden cat house to keep him warm with tons of food and water. Finally, Tiger let himself be pet, and the rest is history.

Cats are the James Bonds of the animal kingdom, don’t @ us. This kitty somehow managed to climb all the way up glass shower doors and ended up right at the top — before realizing the door was opening under him. Suddenly, the striped furry pal is forced to do a full split, before pulling himself over the ledge. Thankfully, secret agent #2 (his owner) helps him get down.

Have you ever seen a guinea pig cross the street? While this might sound like the start of a really bad joke, it’s actually not. This TikTok video shows a guinea pig jumping on top of a mini convertible car attached to a leash, giving us all the possible “Stuart Little” vibes. The cutest Speedy Gonzalez we’ve ever seen!

A “ball of serotonin” really is the best way to describe this balled up sugar glider, which cuddling like that actually looks like a cross between a Peeps Easter marshmallow and the softest tiny Beanie Baby we’ve ever seen. The song in the background about potatoes gets it right — who else had to give it a second glance?

This video is epic — and we’re still confused about whether that cat actually makes those Flintstones noises or not. The meows start pretty normal, like a regular cry, but soon turn into tons of “yabadabadoo’s” just like our favorite prehistoric cartoon show. As for commenters? One wrote, “I have the same cat but how do I teach him [to] do that?” We couldn’t have asked it better ourselves!

Some of us have naturally grumpy faces no matter how hard we try to hide it — and those smiles we use to cover it up? They’re kind of like an evil grimace. That’s what this adorable dog’s affliction is, and our hearts are melting. Sitting down next to a Halloween spread to greet unsuspecting trick-or-treaters, the pup is given bat wings to try to look more approachable. Told to smile so he looks “less threatening,” we’re not sure it’s really working out for him. Still very cute in our eyes, though!

Last but not least, we have one of the funnest carnival games of all time. A.K.A., try to fit your dog’s nose in objects like an empty toilet paper roll, or in different hand shapes. The best part? The way the fluffy puppy runs right into the roll or hands — dogs are so good and we don’t deserve them!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com