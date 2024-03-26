Get ready to escape the ordinary, fam! mitú and Visit Orlando are about to take you on a wild ride through the mind-blowing wonderland that is Orlando, Florida. We’re talking epic thrill rides, immersive experiences, and memories that will last a lifetime!



Dust off your Mickey’s ears and pack your swimsuits because Orlando, Florida, is calling! This vibrant city bursts with attractions that cater to every member of your familia, from thrill-seeking teens to wide-eyed toddlers.

You can tailor your itinerary to everyone’s interests and age groups. Utilize Visit Orlando‘s website for personalized recommendations. Orlando awaits your arrival with open arms and endless possibilities.

Worried about the budget? Don’t fret! You can save with discounted tickets through Visit Orlando at Best of Orlando and check out special offers on hotels, attractions, and dining on VisitOrlando.com

So, pack your bags, gather your loved ones, and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!

Embrace the Thrill at Universal Orlando Resort

Credit: Visit Orlando

Buckle up for heart-pounding coasters at Universal Orlando Resort and Islands of Adventure, which boasts the nerve-wracking Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure™ and the electrifying Jurassic World VelociCoaster. You can also wander into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, where you might even get your own wand — and Butterbeer!

You can even try a water coaster at Volcano Bay, Universal’s water theme park.

Make dreams come true at Walt Disney World® Resort

Credit: Visit Orlando

For the mini adventurers and their parents alike, dive into the fantastic world of Walt Disney World® Resort. Explore magical kingdoms, soar through galaxies, and meet beloved Disney characters. Don’t miss the breathtaking nighttime spectaculars like Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom® Park.

Splish Splash at SeaWorld® Orlando

Credit: Visit Orlando

Have the best family fun at SeaWorld® Orlando and Aquatica® Orlando. Dive into the excitement with thrilling water rides and relax in lazy rivers, all while creating unforgettable memories with your family.

Then, venture into Discovery® Cove, an all-inclusive tropical escape where you can swim with dolphins, snorkel among colorful fish, and unwind on pristine beaches. Experience the beauty of Discovery® Cove, where each moment promises a fresh adventure.

Explore outer space at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Credit: Visit Orlando

Witness awe-inspiring rockets, learn about space exploration, and even touch a moon rock. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is a wonder for the whole family, particularly those who like to look beyond our planet Earth.

Come face to face with an alligator at Gatorland

Credit: Gatorland/Visit Orlando

One thing Florida is well known for is its majestic alligators. At Gatorland, the whole family can enjoy and observe alligators, crocodiles, and other fascinating reptiles while learning about their unique traits and personalities.

“I remember going to Gatorland when I was a child,” said Orlando native influencer Lexy Monty. “It’s definitely a place you’ll never forget! From seeing the big alligators to the baby alligators, the experience is unique. What’s more fun is that you can feed them!”

Step back in time with a Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

Credit: Medieval Times/Visit Orlando

Aside from nature and theme parks, Orlando offers incredible experiences. Be captivated by jousting knights, dazzling horsemanship, and a delicious feast fit for royalty.

Unleash your creativity at the Crayola Experience

Credit: Visit Orlando

Ignite your artistic side at the Crayola Experience. Create colorful masterpieces, explore interactive exhibits, and even personalize your own crayon box.

Delight your taste buds at International Drive

Credit: Visit Orlando

You can also savor delectable cuisine at Orlando’s International Drive, packed with diverse restaurants and vibrant nightlife. Indulge in authentic Italian pasta, sample mouthwatering barbecue, or grab a sweet treat at a candy store.

If you don’t know where to start, you may request a free 1:1 Vacation Planning Session with one of Visit Orlando’s experienced Vacation Planners to help you plan the perfect vacation created just for you or your familia!

Ready to plan your Orlando adventure? Go to Visit Orlando and discover personalized recommendations and start creating memories with your familia!