Buckle Up for This Breakdown of George Santos: Fraud Charges, HBO Movie, Three Figure Cameos

George Santos, 35, has officially been ousted from Congress after serving as the United States representative for New York‘s 3rd congressional district for nearly one year.

Santos’ rise and fall has been much-documented in the press, with his expulsion generating the X trending topic “Diva Down.” And while that iconic hashtag is already insane enough, the politician‘s journey is much… much crazier. Ah, 2023.

diva down!!!!! my favorite George Santos scams & lies, ranked:



1. he was the star of the Baruch volleyball team pic.twitter.com/KWK9CObZbo — macy (@macyagilliam) December 1, 2023

The former Republican representative’s expulsion follows two federal indictments against him, detailing 23 charges. One indictment, unsealed in May, presented 13 counts against Santos, charging him with wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and essentially lying to the House of Representatives.

Explaining that Santos relied on “repeated dishonesty and deception,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, said “He used political contributions to line his pockets.”

The second October indictment was even heavier. That time around, it charged the politician with 23 counts, including conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S., lying to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), falsifying records to the FEC, aggravated identity theft, and more.

State of the GOP:

105 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to expel George Santos and his 23 criminal charges. Can’t blame Dems for that!

All 105 Republicans will vote for Trump and his 92 criminal charges. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏽‍♀️

DIVA DOWN. Traitors to go.pic.twitter.com/naKOX27F2U — BigBlueWaveUSA® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) December 1, 2023

As per both indictments and further investigations, the politician — who is of Brazilian heritage — went in with the political crimes. For one, it alleged that he received unemployment benefits while being very employed, used thousands of dollars in donor funds at Hermès, Sephora, OnlyFans and even Botox, and inflated his political campaign’s funding to the FEC.

Incredibly enough, the reports also allege that Santos made unauthorized charges to his donors’ credit cards and stole people’s identities.

“This Office will relentlessly pursue criminal charges against anyone who uses the electoral process as an opportunity to defraud the public and our government institutions,” U.S. Attorney Peace said.

As you may have seen on the news, the House Ethics Committee released a report on Santos’ alleged fraud in November, leading to a 311–114 House of Representatives vote to expel him. Here is his office sign being removed last week:

Sign removed from the office of former Rep. George Santos (R-NY).



Note: Video has no audio. pic.twitter.com/h3GarHm84M — CSPAN (@cspan) December 1, 2023

Okay, so now Santos is out of Congress — but the criminal charges against him still stand. And while the infamous politician is denying the claims, calling them “mere allegations” and “bullying,” people are talking about him more than ever. Why? Well, as Santos claims, there is a “witch hunt” against him. Many continue to find his insane, very questionable lies over the years.

Why did George Santos lie about being the star of the Baruch College volleyball team? And why did he claim to have been a reporter for a Brazilian newspaper… which the director later called a “lie, pure and simple”?

What was the reason? Just vibes? He also stole puppies from Pennsylvania’s Amish Country for his fake animal rescue charity in 2017… which makes him the movie villain X users think he is:

IMO George Santos's funniest scam was buying puppies from Amish farms in Pennsylvania using bounced cheques and then fencing them through his fake animal rescue charity in New York. Nobody else is operating at that level. — Tom Gara (@tomgara) December 1, 2023

And now George Santos has a Cameo account?

What has George Santos lied about? Maybe… everything

As reported by Vanity Fair, George Santos has lied… a lot. Buckle up.

For one, as aforementioned, the politician said he graduated from Baruch College with an economics and finance degree in 2010 — but he didn’t. He also said he was the “star” of the university’s volleyball team, leading them to a “league championship.”

Then, as per the outlet, he really went in on the lie during a radio appearance. Saying his volleyball team “slayed” Yale and Harvard (slayed), he said he got “nice knee replacements” following his alleged athletic career. Baruch College later told NBC New York that they have no record of him attending. He doesn’t even go here!

excited for george santos to resume his volleyball career, the olympics beckon — Jeff Abbott 🦉 (@JeffAbbott) December 1, 2023

Santos also allegedly once claimed to have been a model who graced New York Fashion Week. He also once said he “lost four employees” in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, but the New York Times found the claims to be untrue.

According to Intelligencer, he also lied about attending the private Horace Mann School in New York City for high school, being a New York University student once upon a time (was that before Baruch? Or after?), working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup (fact-checkers went off with that one), and working as a journalist in Brazil. Crazily enough, he also lied about producing the 2011 musical “Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark”… for no apparent reason:

For me, nothing is ever gonna top George Santos’s whopper about producing Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. The volleyball lie is up there, but this is the lie to beat. — Maggie “Go Birds” Serota (@maggieserota) December 2, 2023

Santos may have made a Wikipedia account under his alter ego “Anthony Devolder” (what in the James Bond villain is happening here?). The user’s biography states that he won awards as a “drag queen,” and later appeared on shows like “Hannah Montana” and “Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”

At some point, the former Congressman also claimed to have suffered an “assassination attempt” which doesn’t seem to have happened.

George Santos has been expelled. If they can do this to a college volleyball star, world famous Brazilian journalist, successful NYC financier and noted producer of the Spider Man musical, what hope is there for we mere mortals? — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 1, 2023

About that “drag queen” business, though. Back in January, at least two sources claimed that Santos participated in drag queen pageants under the name “Kitara Ravache” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2005. One source even said that the politician dreamed of being “Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro.”

At the time, Santos said the claims were “categorically false,” adding, “I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.” However, later, Santos admitted to reporters he was at that Brazilian festival, saying: “Sue me for having a life.” And of course, tons of GIFs and memes on the moment abound on the internet:

this gif of george santos 😭 pic.twitter.com/vT5b5Spgff — mia (@draingardens) December 1, 2023

Some of Santos’ alleged lies get pretty serious, too. This includes saying his grandparents were survivors of the Holocaust, which genealogists could not find a record of. He also said that his mother survived the 9/11 attacks, but fact-checkers later found that she was in Brazil that day.

Breaking: George Santos has a Cameo account, and the memes are priceless

Okay, so it seems like Santos has lied… a lot. Now that he’s officially out of Congress, what’s a maybe-pathological-liar to do with their spare time? Start a Cameo account, of course.

The disgraced politician’s Cameo holds inexplicable things… like this:

Incredible things are happening on the George Santos cameo page pic.twitter.com/WV9Dv453vX — Hüsker Düche (@hip_priest69) December 5, 2023

Lot’s of love!

Another perfect Cameo video gives us this iconic Santos quote: “Botox keeps you young, fillers keep you plump” followed by a muah:

"Botox keeps you young, fillers keeps you plump… If you have haters, that means you're doing something right girl!" — George Santos on Cameo



💀 pic.twitter.com/Fb0GXikcgT — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) December 4, 2023

Dj Khaled has absolutely nothing on Santos’ motivational speeches:

my cameo from george santos finally came 🙏🏻😍 pic.twitter.com/RekY4FFfE2 — sarah (@miss_andrist699) December 5, 2023

Incredibly, reports now say that Santos has made more money in two days than his whole three-figure Congressman salary. He charges $400 a video, and people are eating it up:

George Santos has already made more money in 48-hours than his entire $174,000 congressional salary



“Sarah Jessica Parker, Bon Jovi – he’s putting numbers up like that,” Cameo's CEO told Semafor. pic.twitter.com/2KOOT9WEtG — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) December 6, 2023

Additionally, Deadline reports that there is an HBO movie in the works about Santos’ life. The dark comedy will be executive produced by Frank Rich, who gave us “Veep” and “Succession.”

This take on the politician’s very-dramatic life could be interesting, though:

Evan Peters knowing Ryan Murphy is about to come knocking at his door to play George Santos in a FX crime drama pic.twitter.com/LI0k8POhLH — 💫 (@heyjaeee) December 1, 2023

Amid Santos’ über-successful Cameo account and those movie rights, people can’t stop meme-ifying the politician:

George Santos leaving the capitol: pic.twitter.com/I17UbNEcHg — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) December 1, 2023

Is this a live portrayal of Santos leaving the Capitol for good?

George Santos defacing halls of Congress before his departure. pic.twitter.com/hTUJedvgFU — Renee (@PettyLupone) December 1, 2023

This is the “Drag Race” goodbye speech we didn’t know we needed:

I NEED someone to use this as their exit speech from the main stage. #DragRace #RPDR #GeorgeSantos pic.twitter.com/ht1aPNuI3i — 🧷 Melissa Eperjesi 🧷 (@MelissaEperjesi) December 1, 2023

Gorb Slamtos, everyone:

George Santos may have been expelled, but we should be excited about the guy running to replace him. He’s a doctor, won Olympic gold in beach volleyball, and he invented the cell phone.



Introducing: Gorb Slamtos pic.twitter.com/kjzU05iPix — Henrik Blix (@henrikontheweb) December 1, 2023

A mask? Never:

George Santos heading back to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/JnWeSrnz1r — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) December 3, 2023

People are also looking back at some less-reported insane George Santos moments, including when he maybe tried to “poison” reporters:

my favorite george santos moment was when he definitely fed the press poisoned cupcakes pic.twitter.com/rSwyj33IqC — danaka says free palestine 🇵🇸 (@wifeoftoast) December 1, 2023

Still, not everyone is laughing so much about the politician’s case. Some people find the media and social media attention worrying, including one X user who wrote: “I fear we may be girlbossing George Santos too much.”

I fear we may be girlbossing George Santos too much, let’s not forget he’s a garbage human being. — Stanzi 🇵🇸 (@stanzipotenza) December 6, 2023

Another agreed, and their statement speaks for itself:

STOP GIVING GEORGE SANTOS MONEY, YOU IDIOTS. https://t.co/V8qBTQvQI1 — Kim Wexler's Ponytail (@MadisonKittay) December 6, 2023

Others continue to joke, because, the internet. One X user wrote that Congress should let the former New York representative “sneak back” in every now and then “like the Grinch”:

i think they should let george santos live in the washington monument and every once in a while he can sneak back into congress and do something devious like the grinch — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 3, 2023

Another compared Santos to an “evil gay 1960s Batman villain candle in the wind,” so we’ll just leave that there:

I saw “DIVA DOWN” was trending and I just knew….goodbye George Santos. You were an evil gay 1960s Batman villain candle in the wind. — Sean Barry Parsons® (@SeanBParsons) December 1, 2023

Will he be on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast next? The world may never know:

George Santos about to be on Call Her Daddy exposing all the members of the House — Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) December 1, 2023

