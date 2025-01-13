President-elect Donald Trump, who officially became a convicted and sentenced felon on Friday, is out there trying to change the globes and maps as we know it. He has said he wants to take Greenland and Canada because he is just really leaning into his mental decline. He also wants to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico because that is really the most pressing issue for Americans.

Fortunately, for entertainment purposes, the Mexican president is ready to stoop to his level and show his ridiculousness with her own humor.

President-elect Trump’s wild statements do not amuse Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

Wowww ‼️ Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responds to Trump on his proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico — and points to a 17th century map of greater México.



“We are going to call it América Mexicana. It sounds pretty, no?”



President-elect Trump is leaning into his goal for territorial expansion of the United States, and it’s honestly just so ridiculous. His trolling ways has upset world leaders and, in Greenland, terrified citizens thinking he could become their leader.

One of the latest things he claimed is that he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America because “we do most of the work there, and it’s ours.” Do you think he has a plan? No. Instead, he said it would be decided later in the future. President-elect Trump has continuously operated as a troll when in politics. It makes it difficult to discern what he means to do and what is just hot air.

Regardless of what is to come from the incoming administration, Mexican President Sheinbaum will not let the comments go unnoticed. In front of a crowd, José Alfonso Suárez del Real, a journalist and politician in Mexico, presented a map from 1607. On it, you can see the land that would eventually become the United States of America. However, on that map, it is called América Mexicana.

“It sounds pretty, no?”

En este mapa que presento de 1607, América del Norte es llamada América Mexicana, que es el mismo título que tiene la Constitución de Apatzingán.

In a video shared by the Mexican president, Suárez del Real and President Sheinbaum both take their time to propose renaming the United States of America América Mexicana.

“Why don’t we call it Mexican America? It sounds pretty, no?” President Sheinbaum told the crowd with a smile on her face.

Tbh, kind of have to agree with President Sheinbaum. It does sound nicer to be living in América Mexicana these days.

President Sheinbaum then addressed the Gulf of Mexico, explaining that América Mexicana originated the U.S. name. She did not mince her words.

“And the Gulf of Mexico,” President Sheinbaum says. “Well, since 1607, it has been recognized internationally.”

The Gulf of Mexico has indeed been recognized internationally for centuries. Also, technically, President-elect Trump can change the name of the Gulf of Mexico in the United States. However, the likelihood that any world leader will follow suit and support the unnecessary action is pretty slim.

Let’s face it. The incoming American president isn’t known for making friends around the world. Nor is he known to be the best representative of the American people when abroad. In fact, world leaders often make fun of President-elect Trump. Getting support from other countries, even longstanding allies, seems pretty impossible.