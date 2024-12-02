In case you aren’t sure what is happening with the incoming Trump administration, new information is coming out of a potential invasion of Mexico. You read that right. The Trump transition team is talking about invading Mexico as a way to combat cartel violence and fentanyl coming into the United States.

But is invading a bordering ally really the best course of action? Here’s what we know so far.

President-elect Donald Trump wants to send in American forces to kill cartel leaders

Funny how Trump and his cronies want to invade Mexico to target cartels but they won't lift a finger to do anything about the cartels we have in the U.S. You know, like the Hell’s Angels, the Dixie Mafia, or the Aryan Brotherhood along with so many others just like them. — Arturo Dominguez 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@ExtremeArturo) November 28, 2024

According to a report from Rolling Stone, members of the Trump transition team have been discussing how to launch a “soft invasion” into Mexico. The potential invasion of Mexico is not new for President-elect Trump, who has been suggesting this action since his first term as president.

Many on his transition team and potential cabinet picks, including potential Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, have closed ranks and supported the idea.

“Well, as long as there is cooperation from the Mexican government, which at the moment I don’t think we are going to see because this is a president who came into office saying that he didn’t want to go after these criminal gangs,” Senator Rubio told El Universo in May of 2023. “I would be willing to support this measure, but it has to be in coordination with the armed forces and the Mexican police force. Otherwise, it would not be possible to do it.”

Yet, Senator Rubio’s sentiment of Mexico’s cooperation is not quite what President-elect Trump wants to do. Rep. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also favors invading Mexico but is on the same page as President-elect Trump. They do not wish to, nor does it seem they think they need Mexico’s approval for their invasion plan.

In Trump’s government-in-waiting, the question is this: “How much should we invade Mexico?”



Among the proposals: a “soft invasion,” in which special forces kill or kidnap cartel leaders; drone strikes; and cyberwarfare.



Story: https://t.co/pTi8tQL9B7 pic.twitter.com/niTbsVnb8E — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 27, 2024

The incoming administration wants to invade with or without the Mexican government’s support

In April or 2023, Representative Michael Walz (R-Fla.), who has been selected to be President-elect Trump’s national security advisor, is a big supporter of the move to go after drug cartels in Mexico.

“We need to start thinking about these groups more like ISIS than we do the mafia,” Rep. Waltz, a former Green Beret, told Politico.

Since President-elect Trump first left office, there has been a growing consensus among Republican elected officials that invading Mexico is a plan they can get behind. According to Rolling Stone, President-elect Trump has been soliciting plans from military officials about potential invasions of Mexico to fight drug cartels.

🔺 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗶ó𝗻 𝟯.𝟬 preguntó en la #Mañanera y la presidenta @Claudiashein​⁠​⁠ ironizó sobre las versiones de un plan de Trump para una “invasión suave” en México.



“Ya lo dijiste, es una película”, respondió la Presidenta de México. #tmec #trump #sheinbaum #diplomacia… pic.twitter.com/UobSqdzlgL — Revolución 3.0 (@Revolucion3_0) November 28, 2024

Mexico is on President-elect Trump’s mind

The reports of the Trump transition team considering a “soft invasion” of Mexico comes at a time when Mexico is heavily on President-elect Trump’s mind. Aside from the calls to attack drug cartel leaders, President-elect Trump is pushing to increase tariffs on Mexico.

The tariff war he is likely to wage against Mexico will only work to harm our allyship with our southern neighbor. Yet, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has addressed the concerns of tariff increases. She has reassured the Mexican people that the potential of a tariff war is unrealistic and can be averted.