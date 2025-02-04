Terrifying footage of a medevac jet crashing into a neighborhood in northern Philadelphia was all over social media last week. The video shows a small aircraft careening to the ground and crashing into a massive fireball in a neighborhood.

Authorities have confirmed that all six people who died on that jet were Mexican citizens. A seventh person who was in their car on the ground also died. More than 20 people were injured. Here is what we know so far.

Video shows plane crash in Philadelphia tonight that killed at least 6 people.



A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Philadelphia when a medevac flight headed to Springfield, Missouri, crashed shortly after leaving the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The footage of the crash is surreal. The plane, a Learjet 55, was operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.

According to the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia, all the passengers were Mexican citizens. Four crew members and two passengers were onboard. The passengers were Valentina Guzman Murillo, an 11-year-old patient who had just finished treatment at Shriners Children’s Hospital Philadelphia, and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna. According to a Facebook post, the young girl was receiving treatment for a pressure sore caused by her spina bifida condition.

The four crew members include pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Doctor Raul Meza Arredondo, and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla. According to XE Médica Ambulancia, Dr. Meza was their head of neonatology and offered professional services on the flight when it crashed.

A seventh person in their car also died, but their identity has not been released. According to local hospitals, more than 20 people received treatment for injuries related to the plane crash. Mayor Cherelle Parker has urged all Philadelphians to avoid the area while authorities investigate the crash thoroughly.

Mexico is working with authorities to support the families during this time

The 4 crew members, the minor patient, and a parent were headed to Tijuana, Mexico after the child's treatment.

The young patient and her mother were on their way home to Mexico after the hospital treatments she had received. Mexico-based Jet Rescue Air Ambulance has positioned itself as a worldwide air ambulance service. According to its website, it can reach any destination worldwide.

“When an incident like this happens, it’s shocking and surprising,” Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold told The Associated Press. “All of the aircraft are maintained. Not a penny is spared because we know our mission is so critical.”

The Mexican government has shared its condolences following the tragedy and is working with Philadelphia’s families and officials to find answers.

“I mourn the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia. The consular authorities are in constant contact with the families,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support them in whatever way is required. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends.”

Our hearts and thoughts are with all of the families that the tragedy has impacted. Rest in peace, angels.