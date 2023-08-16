Only Latino Market in Oahu Delivering Food Boxes, Helping Families Rebuild Amid Hawaii Wildfires

News

The wildfires in Hawaii are inspiring solidarity across different parts of the world, including a Latino market that has warmly embraced the cause.

USED WITH PERMISSION FROM MERCADO DE LA RAZA

Mercado de La Raza, nestled in Oahu, Honolulu, is the only shop offering an extensive array of Latin American products on the island since 1994.

Owned by Meghan Chun and her Mexican husband, Alex Villarino, since last December, the establishment carries a clear mission — infusing hope into those navigating challenging times.

With a heartwarming touch, the entrepreneurs shared with mitú how they’re lending a helping hand during the wildfires to those in need. They are aiding families by receiving non-perishable food donations, diapers, hygiene products, pet food and clothing.

The owners affirm the Latino community is coming together to offer hope to families who lost everything in the wildfire

Chun revealed that people from diverse backgrounds have joined in this noble effort, donating items and buying from their store.

As reported by NBC News, the confirmed loss of at least 106 lives stands, while others remain missing. Authorities are preparing to begin identifying the deceased.

NBC News has reconstructed a timeline of events in Hawaii, where windswept wildfires devastated communities and killed scores of people. https://t.co/7B2rVig6Fx — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2023

“It’s been a really rough week for everyone,” said Chun. “We know there is a huge latino community in Lahaina, a lot of Mexicans, [Argentines] and a lot of them are undocumented and they lost everything, their passports, green cards, DACA cards,” she added.

This couple aims to provide traditional dishes to help people feel a sense of home

Chun and Villarino plan to work with chefs to get traditional dishes for the Latino community in Maui. They think “In a time like this, people need a reminder of how it feels to be home”.

“We want to get pozole, tamales for them, something that makes them feel a little better. Yesterday, a family arrived in Oahu. I believe it was three generations of Mexicans in the household and they lost everything,” she said. “We deliver boxes for each family with Mexican crema, chorizo, carne asada, frijoles and rice. We are just trying to reach as many people as we can.”

Moreover, volunteers are offering translation services for people to apply to get a driver’s license, unemployment benefits and food stamps. They’re also aiding people who need employment.

“There is so much need. It’s nice to see everybody is trying to help with what they can or have,” said Chun. The wildfires have affected hundreds of families and you can help through diverse organizations.

“We encourage people to ask for help, to reach out, and to accept the help because it’s here whether you see it or feel it,” Chun added. “People are working together and looking for ways to help, and all you need to do it’s saying I need it.”

According to the RedCross if you or someone dear to you needs help, connect with the Disaster Distress Helpline. Dial 1-800-985-5990 to access this crucial aid.

