Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the shocking death of a Catholic priest in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico.

The death sent shockwaves through the international community. It underscored the need for stronger laws and regulations to curb crime in Mexico.

The whole world knew priest Marcelo Pérez for his work as a human rights defender for Indigenous people and farm laborers.

Marcelo Pérez Was Murdered After Sunday Mass

Rev. Pérez was walking from his church after officiating Sunday mass. While making his way to Guadalupe Church, two men on a motorcycle gunned him down. According to authorities, the gunman opened fire on the priest. His death comes after receiving threats for speaking out against the cartels and drug trafficking that has gripped the country.

Despite his high-profile stance against the drug cartels, Rev. Marcelo Pérez didn’t receive the protection he needed from the government to stay safe.

“For years, we insisted that the Mexican government should address the threats and aggressions against him. But they never implemented measures to guarantee his life, security, and well-being,” The Fray Bartolome de las Casas human rights center wrote, according to CBS News.

Authorities have announced that they have arrested a person in connection to the murder of Rev. Pérez. They identified the suspect, Edgar N, using a combination of eyewitness testimony, security camera footage, and other evidence.

🔴 Doble posición de los jerarcas de la Iglesia frente a la impunidad



El asesinato del sacerdote Marcelo Pérez en Chiapas es un acto execrable, no debe quedar impune. “No queremos ni una muerte más a causa de la violencia”, señaló la Arquidiócesis de México en su publicación… pic.twitter.com/qtIXT2Q8jz — Enrique Galván Ochoa (@galvanochoa) October 29, 2024

People Are Calling for Action From the Mexican Government To Safeguard Its People

Rev. Pérez’s death is just another proof of the dangers of speaking out against drug trafficking and cartel activity in Mexico. For decades, Mexican officials and prominent figures have been targets of violence and death. Especially when speaking out against the drug cartels. Recently, the criminals murdered and beheaded Alejandro Arcos Catalán, the 43-year-old mayor of Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, for speaking out against the cartels and promising change.

“They should look for an intelligent way to disarm those groups,” Cardinal Felipe Arizmendi, who once served as the bishop for the area, told CBS News. “They shouldn’t wait for people to file complaints. And people are going to file complaints because their lives are at risk.”

Papa Francisco lamenta el asesinato del sacerdote Marcelo Pérez https://t.co/ZICqVpO57y pic.twitter.com/Q3wORXoLLB — Generalito División (@epistolitas) October 29, 2024

Rev. Marcelo Pérez Dedicated His Life to Bringing Change to Mexico

The priest was not silent on his desire to see a safer and stronger Mexico free from the chains of fear. As the drug cartels continue to gain power, it is the average Mexican who suffers the most. They rip apart families. People vanish. For many, the cartels rule their lives, and priests like Rev. Pérez were trying to work for a solution to put the Mexican people first.

“There are many [people who have] disappeared, many who have been kidnapped, many who have been murdered because of the presence of organized crime here,” Rev. Marcelo Pérez said last month as he was leading a protest march that he described as a “pilgrimage,” according to the BBC.

Rest in power, Rev. Pérez. Your tireless work to help the people of Mexico will never be forgotten.