Being a politician in Mexico has long been a dangerous game. Bringing law and order to communities grappling with cartel violence has led to the deaths of countless political figures. The recent death of 43-year-old Alejandro Arcos Catalán has sent waves of anger through the community of Chilpancingo in the state of Guerrero, Mexico. The newly elected mayor was beheaded days into his administration after being sworn in on September 30, 2024. His murder took place the day before President Claudia Sheinbaum was inaugurated.

Shockwaves gripped Chilpancingo after the murder

The murder of Mayor Arcos Catalán has brought into focus the continued danger of organized crime throughout Mexico. Most shocking were the photos of Mayor Arcos Catalán’s head on top of a vehicle riding through the city with his body in the car.

President Sheinbaum confirmed the reports of Mayor Arcos Catalán’s murder. Furthermore, she assured Mexican citizens that “All the necessary investigations are taking place,” according to The Guardian.

The senseless violence came just days after two leading officials in Mayor Arcos Catalán’s administration were gunned down. Leading up to Mayor Catalán’s inauguration, authorities found the bodies of both Francisco Tapia, a secretary, and Ulises Hernández Martínez, the pick for security chief.

Mayor Arcos Catalán reportedly told reporters that, as mayor, he would not be negotiating with criminal organizations.

Citizens are remembering Mayor Arcos Catalán as a bringer of hope and peace

#JusticiaParaAlejandroArcosCatalán !!!



“La paz es el camino que todos debemos recorrer para construir una sociedad más justa y segura.. La violencia no puede ser la respuesta.” -Alejandro Arcos Catalán on October 2,2024 pic.twitter.com/oaAnbrchZh October 8, 2024

After news of the murder spread, citizens started to share an interview of Mayor Arcos Catalán. During the interview, Mayor Arcos Catalán spoke to his supporters. He expressed that he wanted his constituents to remember him as a champion of peace and happiness. “I’ve lived here all my life. And it’s here that I want to die. But I want to die fighting for my city,” Arcos Catalán said in the video.

Officials are calling the murder an “act of terror” and calling for stronger security

“The fact that they have decapitated the mayor of such an important city should make us shudder,” Ricardo Anaya, an opposition leader, told reporters. “It is utterly unacceptable, and we need to do something to ensure it stops happening.”

Yet, President Sheinbaum has signaled that she is not willing to resort to more violence. Instead, she will continue the former administration’s policy.

President Sheinbaum promised that her administration would not follow in former President Felipe Calderón’s bullish tactic against the narcos. Rather, President Sheinbaum reiterated her position that peace and security are what Mexico needs to create justice.

The identities of the murderers remain unknown

As the Mexican people look for answers, there are few details on who carried out the murder of Mayor Arcos Catalán. Chilpancingo has dealt with years of violence between two rival cartels, Los Ardillos and Los Tlacos.

The former mayor, Norma Otilia Hernández, was removed from office after a video surfaced of her meeting with the boss of Los Ardillos. As usual, the city’s political leaders seem to have an active part in the war between the rival factions.