Mexico Evacuates 276 Mexicans From Israel, Sends Two Air Force Planes

Mexico’s government successfully evacuated 276 Mexicans from Israel on Tuesday.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news yesterday, posting photos of passengers on X. The department captioned the photos with, “Welcome home,” stating that the passengers were marked “safe” after landing in Felipe Ángeles International Airport near Mexico City.

📸 ¡Bienvenidas y bienvenidos a casa! ¡Ya están a salvo! Después de cuatro escalas en Türkiye, Irlanda, Canadá y Estados Unidos, y de cruzar el espacio aéreo de países amigos, el primer avión de la Fuerza Aérea Mexicana de la @SEDENAmx, coordinado con el apoyo de la @SRE_mx,… pic.twitter.com/ei77RfR2y0 — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) October 12, 2023

As per Relaciones Exteriores’ description on X, some passengers stopped in Turkey, Ireland, Canada, and the United States before reaching Mexico. The government has sent two Mexican Air Force planes to Israel so far, both departing from Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod.

“The first Mexican Air Force plane was from the Ministry of National Defense, coordinated with the support of Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Relaciones Exteriores explained on X. “[It brought] the first 135 Mexicans repatriated from Israel and Palestine’s zones.”

Quickly, pictures surfaced on the internet of the Mexicans aboard the evacuation planes. Here, you can see them smiling and waving from their seats on one of the B738 jets:

#NOW

We can now confirm that 276 Mexicans are airborne on two B738 jets of the Mexican Air Force #FAM @SEDENAmx on rescue missions for stranded nationals in #Israel. Route TLV-AYT-SNN-YQX-NLU. Plane Reg 3528 en route btwn Türkiye & Ireland, Reg 3527 btwn Israel & Türkiye. @SRE_mx pic.twitter.com/lFOeRZ6AeP — Mexico Times 🇲🇽 (@mexicotimes) October 11, 2023

Social media users continue to comment on Mexico’s swift actions in evacuating its citizens from the war zone. As one X user wrote, “Mexico pulled up to Israel to pick up the Mexicans so fast. They don’t play.”

Mexico pulled up to Israel to pick up the Mexicans so fast😭😭😭they don’t play — alondra (@thisalondra) October 12, 2023

Meanwhile, a viral Instagram reel couldn’t help but agree with that sentiment. “Never forget Mexico sent two passenger planes into an active war zone to recover its citizens.”

One IG user added in the post’s comments section: “That’s some boss s**t right there! Well respected! Says a lot about Mexico and Mexicans.”

Mexico’s president announced the government’s evacuation plans for Mexicans in Israel

On Monday, Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the government would send planes to Israel to evacuate 300 Mexican nationals.

“About the Mexicans that are in Israel, a plane is departing today to bring back those who want to come to Mexico,” the president explained in a press conference. “The ambassadors in Palestine and Israel are working on it.”

YA SALIÓ EL AVIÓN QUE TRASLADARÁ A LOS MEXICANOS QUE ESTÁN EN ISRAEL



EQUIPO DE GIMNASIA REGRESARÍA EN LAS PRÓXIMAS HORAS A TIERRAS MEXICANAS



"En cuanto a los mexicanos que se encuentran en Israel, hoy sale un avión para traer a los que quieran venir a México"@BLAJAITH pic.twitter.com/ydj4I8yivl — Jocelin Flores (@Jocelinflores) October 9, 2023

“There are around 300 Mexicans who have signed up, who want to leave, in the case of Israel,” he added.

According to The San Diego-Union Tribune, by Monday, there were around 5,000 Mexicans in Israel. However, only “hundreds” of them had applied for evacuation.

“The majority of Mexicans who are in Israel are there on tourism, fundamentally religious trips,” Obrador described. He also confirmed the government would promptly send two planes.

On October 8, the Mexican government also issued a statement on the Israel-Hamas war.

“The Government of Mexico has been closely following the recent events in Israel and Palestine,” the statement described. “And unequivocally condemns the unacceptable attacks against the people of Israel on October 7 by Hamas and other Palestinian organizations in Gaza.”

While the Mexican government said it “recognizes Israel’s right to legitimate self-defense,” it also stayed firm in “condemning the use of force, regardless of which side uses it, especially when the targets are civilians.” The country also said it favored a “two-state solution,” for Israel and Palestine.

By October 10, the country fulfilled its promise to evacuate its citizens. That day, Mexico sent two planes and military service members to Israel, all in the name of bringing back their people. One notable detail? Once some of the Mexican evacuees reached Israel’s airport, they couldn’t help but sing “Cielito Lindo” together.

Check out the astonishing moment here:

Mexicanos cantan el 'Cielito lindo' en Israel



Mientras esperan en el aeropuerto de Tel Aviv el avión de la @SEDENAmx que los traerá de vuelta a México, mexicanos cantan el 'Cielito lindo'. pic.twitter.com/Ywc2rGJNMV — Político MX (@politicomx) October 10, 2023

Everything to know about the 276 Mexicans’ journey back to their home country

The two planes that evacuated Mexican citizens on Tuesday brought together government authorities, military service members, and doctors:

Mexican Air Force🇲🇽are heading to Israel to rescue Mexicans who are trapped in the Conflict zone. pic.twitter.com/z6pdPoS4CC — Jahir (@JahirValencia_) October 9, 2023

As noted by Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, the mission was “led by women” in collaboration with the country’s Ministry of National Defense. They also posted a photo of some of the heroes:

📸 La misión de la @SRE_mx que fue a repatriar a las personas mexicanas que estaban en la zona de conflicto de Israel iba encabezada por mujeres. Así también, la @SEDENAmx integró con mujeres la primera tripulación que trajo a nuestra gente, haciendo énfasis en la importancia de… pic.twitter.com/ifcNVDEuR1 — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) October 12, 2023

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, described on X that the first plane brought back 135 Mexicans from the war zone. Bárcena later added that the second plane evacuated an additional 141 citizens.

Here, you can see the moment the first plane landed in Mexico’s Felipe Ángeles International Airport, and the people awaiting the passengers:

🇲🇽 | Aterriza en el AIFA el primer avión con 135 mexicanos que se encontraban varados en Israel. pic.twitter.com/iSN69d1LLM — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundial2) October 12, 2023

And later, the second plane’s swift landing:

A las 22:00 horas llegó el segundo avión ✈️ con los mexicanos rescatados de Israel / FAM 3527 pic.twitter.com/u0cfYte15T — Laura Brugés (@LauraBruges) October 12, 2023

As Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted on X, the evacuated passengers consisted of “entire families, mothers with daughters or sons, elderly people or with illnesses, boys and girls.”

They also explained that their efforts were all in the name of “safely repatriating the first Mexicans from the zone of Israel and Palestine.”

“They are home,” the department added.

📸 Familias completas, madres con hijas o hijos, personas mayores o con algún padecimiento, niñas y niños, entre otros, integraron el primer vuelo de la Fuerza Aérea Mexicana de la @SEDENAmx que coordinó la @SRE_mx, para repatriar con seguridad a los primeros mexicanos y… pic.twitter.com/cL5yIpuVUF — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) October 12, 2023

As seen in onsite videos, the evacuees were greeted by personnel as they walked down the plane’s ramp:

#Nacional | Imágenes emotivas de la llegada de los mexicanos provenientes de Israel. Una de las pasajeras besa el suelo mexicano al bajar del avión, llegaron los primeros 135 mexicanos repatriados desde Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZNlcN76kbv — Celaya News (@celaya_news) October 12, 2023

By the time the passengers landed, they posed for a photo together at the airport. Bárcena noted on X, “Each one of the 276 people who came from Israel represent saved lives and reunited families. Mexican women and men with first and last names.”

Cada una de las 276 personas que viene desde Israel representan vidas salvadas y familias reunidas. Mexicanas y mexicanos con nombre y apellido. Hijas, madres, hermanas, que hoy se reúnen en Mexico. Gracias al equipo @SRE_mx @MEscaneroF @vcalva @ofimexpal @SRE_mx pic.twitter.com/O5R60XAw1B — Alicia Bárcena (@aliciabarcena) October 11, 2023

As one X user recently wrote, “In moments like these, I am so happy that I am also a Mexican citizen. The concept is simple. Go get your people.”

In moments like these, I am so happy that I am also a Mexican citizen. The concept is simple. Go get your people. End of story.



Nearly 300 Mexican nationals have been repatriated from Israel on two humanitarian flights into the war-torn zone. https://t.co/XbaCPflMEi — The Truth Is Out There (@drmom247) October 12, 2023

