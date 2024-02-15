“A Taste of Tejano” KKFI 90.1 FM radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan has been identified as the person fatally shot at a Kansas City, Missouri shooting on Wednesday.

Prayers for the family of Lisa Lopez Galvan who was killed at the mass shooting in Kansas today. She was a Tejano Dj and the daughter of a mariachi musician. pic.twitter.com/hxGXvWAOxu — Anthony Medrano (@MariachiSHOW) February 15, 2024

The shooting took place during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. According to BBC, thousands of people attended a parade to celebrate the victory near Union Station. Attendees heard shots at around 2 PM, injuring at least 23 people.

As per NBC, 11 of those with gunshot injuries are children between the ages of six and 15. Meanwhile, CBS reports that a total of 15 of the victims had “life-threatening” wounds. Mother-of-two and radio DJ Lopez-Galvan died from her injuries at a hospital.

After the shooting, authorities reportedly took three suspects into custody and found several guns. Meanwhile, a video shows that bystanders may have tackled down a suspect— even though 800 police officers were on patrol. Paul Contreras, a Chiefs fan who reportedly took part in the tackling, told NBC that it was “just a reaction.”

During a Thursday press conference, Police Chief Stacey Graves stated that the shooting stemmed from “a dispute between several people.” They added, “We have all intentions of presenting charges.”

Now, people continue to mourn Lopez-Galvan’s life, as well as her contributions to her community and the Tejano music genre.

Lopez-Galvan served her Kansas City community for years, and saw music as a “source of happiness”

KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed Lopez-Galvan’s death in a Facebook post, writing: “[A] senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC community.”

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano, lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the radio station explained. “Our hearts and prayers are with her family.”

In a separate post, the radio station wrote that some of Lopez-Galvan’s family members— including her son— may have also attended the parade that ended in tragedy. “We’d also like to let everyone know that her son Marc was shot in the leg but has been released from the hospital,” KKFI 90.1 FM stated. “Her cousin’s [two] daughters were also shot and are recovering.”

Lopez-Galvan was a co-host on her Kansas City radio show “A Taste of Tejano,” where she would share her favorite tunes alongside co-host Tommy Andrade. The daughter of famous local Mariachi musician Beto Lopez, the mother-of-two saw music as “a source of happiness.”

According to her KKFI 90.1 FM profile, Lopez-Galvan worked as a private DJ for more than 15 years, had “plenty of music knowledge,” was bilingual in English and Spanish, and had a “versatile” music repertoire. She had served as a co-host on “A Taste of Tejano” since 2022, but often volunteered with the radio station years before.

Plus, as per the Washington Post, the Kansas City music lover served her community in more ways than one. In fact, she translated for people who didn’t speak English while working as a court clerk, and even assisted others in finding jobs.

Her friend Lisa Lopez told The Kansas City Star: “[Lopez-Galvan] was the most wonderful, beautiful person.”

“She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

Meanwhile, Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca wrote on X that he knew “Lisa and her family for over a decade.” Speaking about making a change, he wrote, “I will not let her death go in [vain]. I will legislate, I will fight and I WILL do everything in my power to change this State and City.”