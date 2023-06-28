Lili Estefan, Mario Lopez, Angie Martinez and Raúl De Molina Among Latinos Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars in 2024

News

The Hollywood Walk of Fame committee revealed the 31 new recipients receiving a Hollywood Star in 2024. Among those honorees are four influential Latinos: Mario Lopez, Angie Martinez, Lili Estefan and Raúl De Molina.

Ellen K, iHeart Media radio personality and chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, delivered the news earlier this week.

She said, “The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.”

Adding, “The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Priceless reactions from the Latino powerhouses selected after receiving the news

The co-hosts of the Spanish entertainment program “El Gordo y La Flaca” took to social media to share the exciting news with their followers.

“Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god… A dream come true,” Estefan screamed while her daughter embraced her.

Equally excited, Raúl De Molina quickly became emotional hearing the announcement.

Meanwhile, Lopez also shared a video of himself watching the announcement. Saying, “that’s pretty good for a Mexican kid from Chula Vista.”

There are six categories for which stars are awarded: motion pictures, television, live theater/live performance, radio, recording and sports entertainment. Now, each Walk of Fame class member has two years from their selection to schedule their ceremony.

The Walk of Fame has over 2,700 stars embedded in the sidewalks of Hollywood and Los Angeles

You can find the stars in 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Los Angeles, California.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame originated in 1960, and according to Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, it’s a world-famous tourist attraction.

Congratulations to all the Class of 2024 nominees! Undeniably, the Latino gang has taken a giant step in history.

