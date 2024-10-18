Former President Donald Trump appeared in his own Univision Town Hall, “Latinos Pregunta: Donald Trump Responde,” this week. The Republican candidate for president fielded credits from Latino voters, and social media users have many opinions about his performance.

Viewers have been commenting on his deflections, rants, and the live audience’s visible facial reactions to some of his statements.

Latino Voters came prepared with questions about former Donald Trump and his record

Voters asked former President Donald Trump a series of questions ranging from immigration to January 6th to his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. For much of the town hall, former President Trump leaned on deflections and rants, bypassing the questions posed to him altogether.

I’ve only seen three clips but the Univision town hall with Trump will be important tonight. Watch this entire four minutes. And your reminder he doesn’t know or at least care he confuses the two definitions of “asylum.” pic.twitter.com/NkWh53fPUW — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) October 16, 2024

For example, farmer Jorge Veláquez spoke directly to Trump about one of his central campaign promises: mass deportations. Veláquez spoke of his experience doing the work and the kind of people currently employed by farmers. The work is hard work, and immigrants make up a large percentage of farm workers.

As such, Veláquez brought up Trump’s plans for mass deportations and asked who would replace the farm workers who would be deported under Trump’s plan.

In his response, Donald Trump discussed the border and claimed that farmers were doing better than ever before during his administration.

The claim, however, is a fabrication. According to an NBC News article from 2022, farmers expressed that they were doing better under the Biden administration and recovering from the Trump administration. The Guardian also released a piece interviewing farmers and looking at the number of farmers who were moving to President Joe Biden for the 2024 election.

During his rant, Trump once again offered a vision of the southern border being overrun by people he calls murderers, patients from “insane asylums,” and criminals.

Donald Trump called January 6th a ‘day of love’

As it turns out, the same gentleman who asked Trump about January 6th last night also asked Kamala Harris a question at her Univision town hall last week.



Watch them back-to-back.



Something tells me Mr. González is undecided no more. pic.twitter.com/I35zz3zPY4 October 17, 2024

Audience members were visibly stunned when Trump painted a picture of a peaceful protest and a “day of love” when addressing January 6th.

Ramiro González, a voter from Tampa, Florida, asked Trump directly about his “action and maybe inaction during your presidency and the last few years.” Gonzalez found Trump’s handling of his years in office and the January 6th insurrection “disturbing.” He was also bothered by how Trump misled the American people during the COVID-19 pandemic and that his former administration didn’t support him.

However, what followed next left some of the town hall attendees stunned

Donald Trump began by saying that only a small percentage of former staffers don’t support him and that he disagreed with former Vice President Mike Pence certifying the 2020 election results. He then ventured into January 6th and accused the media of misrepresenting the events and that what happened was a peaceful protest.

Don’t worry. He made sure to talk about the crowd size and that it “could have been the largest group I’ve ever spoken [to] before.”

Then he started to talk about how the Democrats couldn’t really attach him to the insurrection and how, under a Biden administration, with open borders, somehow led to Russian President Vladamir Putin invading Ukraine.

Social media users were quick to voice their opinions

That Trump Univision Town Hall was something. I haven't seen that many disappointed Latinos since my wife introduced me to her family. — Kevin Whitney (@KJWhitneyLAW) October 17, 2024

There were jokes about how disappointed the people in the audience looked.

Everyone after watching the Univision “town hall” with Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZDQQwGmWhQ — 😼 (@dutchessprim) October 17, 2024

