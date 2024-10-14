With 22 days until Election Day in the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris is hot on the campaign trail.

Her latest speaking engagement was a town hall hosted by Univision. At “Latinos Preguntan: Kamala Harris Responde,” Latino voters from around the country had the space to ask the Democratic Presidential nominee questions they wanted answered.

📌 Kamala Harris responds to a citizen who, in tears, speaks about her undocumented mother.



📺 Watch the full town hall tonight, October 10th, at 10pm ET/ 9C/ 7PAC on @Univision, @ViX, and our digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/Y7aH9Lp5ST — Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) October 10, 2024

Healthcare was a major topic during the Univision town hall

Vice President Harris fielded multiple questions about the healthcare needs of Latino voters. Francisco Medina, a Navy software developer in San Diego, California, presented Vice President Harris with his story of needing therapy for an injured knee.

Medina had to wait two years for his health insurance to approve an MRI order. Shortly after the approval, he had to wait another month before being seen for the MRI. Rather than wait, the voter went to Tijuana, Mexico, and got an MRI within 45 minutes of visiting a specialist. He was then able to start therapy to help his injury.

“I firmly and deeply believe that access to healthcare is a right and should be a right, not just a privilege to those who can afford it or have access to it easily,” Vice President Harris told Medina. “It should be something that we make accessible to all people.”

Vice President Harris then shared her record on healthcare access in the United States. She honed in on the Biden administration’s work to cap the cost of insulin to $35 a month, a move that made a life-saving medication accessible to those who need it.

One voter wanted to know why President Joe Biden was pushed aside

Mario Sigbaum spoke frankly with Vice President Harris about his frustration with President Biden stepping aside. He questioned how she could be the Democratic nominee despite the primary voting already being done, and President Biden voted as the Democratic nominee.

In response, Vice President Harris described the current election as unprecedented and acknowledged that her candidacy is also unprecedented. Additionally, Harris celebrated President Biden and spoke about the courage he had to make the decision to step aside.

After thanking Sigbaum for being so candid in his question, Vice President Harris laid out the choice voters have in this election.

“We are literally having a choice as the American people about choosing a path either that is about rule of law, democracy or something that is about admiring dictators,” Vice President Harris told Sigbaum.

📌 Kamala Harris responde a las críticas de ser la candidata demócrata sin haber pasado por primarias. #Destino2024 #HarrisEnUnivision #HarrisTownhall pic.twitter.com/tuIOOVn6zb — Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) October 11, 2024

Vice President Harris couldn’t name three virtues held by former President Trump

At the end of “Latinos Pregunta: Kamala Harris Responde,” a voter asked Vice President Harris to name three virtues held by her opponent. The question left Vice President Harris struggling to come up with virtues that she believes to be good for the nation held by the former one-term president.

Rather, she reminded voters of former President Trump’s tactic of dividing the nation with name-calling and othering large swaths of people.

“I don’t admire him,” Vice President Harris told the voters.

She did offer one thing that she thinks former President Trump believes in: the love of his family. Vice President Harris expressed the importance of loving your family and how prioritizing that love is crucial. Otherwise, Vice President Harris had nothing else to say about her opponent.

Watch the full town hall below:

If you are not registered to vote but want to, visit vote.gov and register to vote.