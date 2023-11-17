John Leguizamo Boycotts Univision For ‘Softballing Trump,’ Calls For ‘Equality’
Last week former President Donald Trump met with TelevisaUnivision executives at Mar-a-Lago, leading the network to pull President Joe Biden‘s ads from his interviews.
The media giant’s decision, detailed in a recent report, has faced an enormous backlash from Latino journalists and commentators who are boycotting the company.
Actor John Leguizamo is among the celebrities speaking up against Univision’s decision. On November 17, the “Leguizamo Does America” host took to Instagram to share his views.
“I’m boycotting Univision and asking all my brothers and sisters, artists, to do the same,” he wrote on the clip. Additionally, Leguizamo tagged several Latinos in Hollywood and furthered his complaints in the clip, adding it’s something he “usually” doesn’t do, but “felt compelled to.”
John Leguizamo is boycotting Univision after they pulled Biden ads from election coverage, asks for “parity and equality”
In his clip, the Colombian actor expresses his dismay toward Univision’s recent decision on Trump.
“I usually don’t do these kinds of things, but right now I’m compelled… I just found out that Univision canceled all of Biden’s ads and are soft balling trump,” he starts. “They only want to put Trump on, so Univision is becoming MagaVision.”
“I’m not asking for them to take off Trump, I’m just asking for parity, for equality and equity,” he shared. “I’m asking they put all ads and be a real network.
Continuing, “I’m asking all my brothers and sisters who are artists, athletes, politicians to not go on Univision.”
Then, he reiterated his message in Spanish.
Many Latinos are condemning the network’s decision, with Univision anchor León Krauze leaving
One of Univision’s most prominent news anchors, León Krauze, left the network in the wake of the news.
“After thirteen rewarding years, my journey with Univision Noticias concluded yesterday,” Krauze expressed on X. “It has been an absolute honor and privilege to be a part of this exceptional team of journalism professionals.”
After his departure, TelevisaUnivision shared a statement with mitú.
“TelevisaUnivision expresses our heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding contributions, expertise, and insightful analyses delivered by León Krauze throughout his tenure with our news division,” they said.
“We sincerely appreciate his dedicated efforts in empowering and informing Hispanic communities at both the national and local levels for over a decade. We extend our best wishes to Leon in all his future professional endeavors.”
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, Nicaraguan-American political strategist and commentator, called out the network for their “puff piece” on Trump.
Santiago Mayer, a Gen-Z political analyst, pointed out Trump is the “same guy who has a plan to deport millions of us.”
Simon Rosenberg, founder of the New Democrat Network and New Policy Institute based in Washington, D.C. shared his shock on X.
