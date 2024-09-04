Growing up, there were always times when we would see something we deemed cool, but our mamás would say, “No se puede.” With adulthood well underway comes the ability to get all the things we wanted to have but never could. Especially when it comes to home gadgets.

Since our casita is our sanctuary, we should be able to get what we want when we want it. So, if we were inclined to purchase a caterpillar vegetable peeler, we should be able to. In the spirit of filling our home with eclectic conversation-starting items, we’ve compiled a list of some must-have home gadgets.

Nachosaurus snack and dip set

Credit: Amazon

Who doesn’t love a statement piece that’ll get their guests talking? The Nachosaurus snack set is perfect for serving up your favorite chips and dip combination and is something that would even make the Flintstones proud to hang at your casita.

Funwares Original Nachosaurus Snack and Dip Set, $24.99

Pickle jar container with strainer

Credit: Amazon

Gone are the days when we had to struggle to get our pickles out of a small jar. This pickle jar container comes with a built-in strainer that you can easily pull up regardless of where you are eating. On the go? No problem. Catching the elotero and needing a side of pickle? We’ve got you.

It’s BPA-free and dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to clean if you want to pickle things like jalapeños or onions for your taco spread.

KIKINIKO Pickle Jar 24 oz pickle container with strainer, $9.99

Bacon air freshener

Credit: Amazon

Bacon lovers can now rejoice. With this air freshener, you can take that irresistible smoky scent anywhere — who wouldn’t want to smell like bacon in the heat of the summer?

This bacon-shaped air freshener is perfect for getting rid of all unwanted odors and infusing any space with the glorious aroma of sizzling bacon.

Accoutrements Bacon Air Freshener, $5.54

Sombrero-shaped wine stopper

Credit: Amazon

Nothing says “This is a Latino household” more than a wine bottle topped with a little sombrero. El Corko wants to add flair to the overall vibe of your wine night while also keeping your wine tasting good.

Monkey Business Wine Stopper/Fun Sombrero-Shaped Cap, $22.90

“I Don’t Want No Scrub” kitchen towel

Credit: Amazon

This towel proves to be the most empowering vehicle for positive self-talk out of any kitchen item or gadget you can get. Its soft fabric will help you remember how kitchen grease won’t get no love from you.

DYJYBMY “I Don’t Want No Scrub” Kitchen Towel, $10.99

Dishwasher indicator magnet

Credit: Amazon

Prison Mike wants to make sure you don’t go grabbing a dirty fork from your dishwasher. Prison Mike also wants to remind you to clean your dishes. Make Prison Mike happy by getting this magnet (maybe then he’ll stop trying to scare us about prison).

DUNGGLE Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign Indicator, $8.99

Tortilla throw blanket

Credit: Amazon.

Who hasn’t wished to wrap themselves up like a burrito? Now you can with this tortilla blanket that’s roughly 11 elotes long. Made from super-soft flannel, it’s perfect for movie nights, camping trips, or just cosplaying as a burrito.

mermaker Burritos Tortilla Throw Blanket, $19.99

Unicorn elote holder

Credit: Amazon

Elotes are already magical, but with these unicorn holders, not only will your hands stay clean, but you’ll be the belle foo of the ball.

Joie Corn Holders, $14.99

Lotería apron

Credit: Amazon

Make ‘Chente proud by reminding everyone of your champion status at Lotería and cooking with this colorful apron. It has a pocket perfect for placing your phone, utensils, or the chips you grab from the Nachosaurus snack set.

Leos Imports Loteria Card Mexican Bingo Apron with Pockets, $19.99

Chip clips

Credit: Amazon

Whether you’re looking to close your chip bag, tie your hair, or place these realistic-looking clips in a bowl like the fake fruit bowls of yore, these chip clips will always get the job done.

BieFuDan 12 PCS Cute Chip Clips, $9.29

Cowboy hat straw cover cap

Credit: Amazon

Who doesn’t love a Stanley Cup that yees when you haw with this súper cute cowboy hat straw cap? The BPA-free silicone fits like a glove (much like how our mamá’s feet fit in their chanclas) and is easy to wash.

Miai Home Cowboy Hat Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cup 30 & 40 oz, $6.99

Magnetic bottle opener

Credit: Amazon

Whether you’re opening a beer bottle or a bottle of Mexican Coca-Cola, this trusty little plunger will endow you with the powers of plumbers everywhere. It’s also guaranteed to get you a few very confused looks in the process. Thankfully for you, its built-in magnet ensures it’ll stick to your fridge so that no one confuses it for an actual plunger.

tiwkabm Plunger Shaped Magnet Bottle Opener, $15.99