A Latino-Owned Christmas: 21 Amazon Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your List

Shopping on Amazon has likely saved us all from the embarrassment of forgetting a gift for someone. We know their fast shipping makes it so convenient for last-minute shopping, and perhaps some impulse buys for ourselves.

Did you also know that there are so many Latino-owned shops selling their products on Amazon? With items for kids, pets, beauty lovers, the spiritually obsessed, and more, it’s so easy to support our gente this holiday season.

We’ve rounded up 23 gift ideas and sorted them by category and price, making Christmas shopping a breeze this year. Thank us later!

Health and Beauty Gifts

Need to step outside? Out of the shower? Or just hanging out at home? These Bad Bunny album cover inspired stickers have got your back… anytime, anywhere.

These mini stuffed animals make adorable companions for kids, while also being practical. Coming in koala, unicorn, hippo, elephant, monkey, and bear variations, they can be frozen or microwaved to relieve colds or injuries.

A must-read for those seeking to enhance their faith, “My Little Prayer Book: 75 Prayers, Poems & Mantras for Illumination” is a straightforward and accessible guide to mindfulness on the go, inspiration, and manifesting wishes.

These multicolored washcloths come in a beautifully wrapped set of eight. While they have many uses, these would make a great addition to any skincare routine.

Red string bracelets worn on our left arm are common in our culture, and the holidays are the perfect time to get an upgrade. This one from SIFRIMANIA has several charms, including a cross and evil eye for protection.

Inventor and founder of The Perfect Haircare, Bobbie Gonzalez, has your solution to no-frizz, healthy hair. Their microfiber towel works for all hair types and comes in six colors.

This electric Gua Sha is designed to reduce puffiness by gently massaging your face, combined with your favorite face oil or serum. Add this to your nighttime skincare regimen!

Home and Kitchen Gifts

Founder of Luna Sundara, Sandra Manay, and her team carefully sourced these palo santo sticks from Peru. When burned for one minute, they cleanse spaces and provide therapeutic relief.

Gather in the kitchen and unlock a new hobby for kids this Christmas with a baking set from Osmi. Choose from the unicorn or dinosaur variations for your little baker, which comes with child-sized utensils and an apron.

For those who love a cup of freshly brewed coffee, check out this electric coffee bean grinder. Kaffe’s model saves you time in the mornings, getting you prepared for a busy day.

Devil Dog Pet Co. is a Latino and veteran-owned company specializing in natural treats for your furry friends. These cheesy snacks are made with cow and yak milk, and are perfect for dogs that are teething, or have a habit of chewing.

These lunch boxes are great for kids and adults, and make meal prepping a breeze. They’re leak proof, have three compartments, and come in five muted colors.

Candle warming lamps are a trending Christmas gift of the season. This one evenly melts your candle or wax melts with ease, and it includes a timer and four brightness options.

Make your own matcha at home with this five-piece kit from Marce Matcha. It comes with a bamboo whisk (their secret to no lumps), whisk holder, bowl, sifter, and spoon.

Aspiring mixologists will love receiving this beginner’s bartender kit from Aberdeen Oak this Christmas—especially before the Año Nuevo. It comes with a shaker, strainers, a cocktail recipe book, and more.

Lifestyle Gifts

Start your new year off on the right foot with no-slip socks from this women-owned brand. Tucketts’ unique socks are ideal for workout sessions, including yoga, pilates, barre, or dance.

Dominican-American author Angie Cruz’s New York Times bestselling novel is about a 50-year-old woman who loses her job and meets with a job counselor to find a new one, telling them her life story along the way. Get this for a reader this Christmas!

Great for acrylic, gouache, oil, and watercolor painting, this brush set from IRO is a must have for the artist of the family. It comes with 15 brushes, a sponge, a paint palette knife, and a case.

There’s nothing like starting a new planner for a new year, which is why it would make a great gift! These planners from Anecdote come in 10 colors, and they have monthly, weekly, and daily spreads.

This deck of 53 cards from Delaluna Answers is here to answer all your burning questions about love. The pink cards are accented with gold foil, making them stylish, while also being easy to shuffle and interpret.

We’re here for warm baths in the winter, and you can get all the spa vibes with this adjustable, non-slip tray for your tub. This one has slots for a candle, towel, phone, tablet, and even a wine glass.

