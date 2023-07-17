Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Make ‘Difficult Decision’ to Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage

Entertainment

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have separated after seven years of marriage. According to a statement shared with Page Six, the couple announced their divorce on July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said.

The actress recently celebrated her 51st birthday and has been sharing photos with her fans on Instagram as she enjoys the Italian sun with her friends in Capri.

Manganiello, however, has kept quiet on social media.

Sources reveal the couple was “growing apart”

A source told Page Six the news comes after the couple has been distanced for a while.

“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” they said.

Fans also commented on the absence of Manganiello at the “Modern Family” star’s birthday celebrations, as well as her wedding ring.

“Can someone tell me if she’s still married or if she’s on a ‘break’ with her current partner?” One fan wrote on the comments section. “Where’s Joe? Holding the dog?” Another one added.

Then, on July 16, the Colombiana shared a photo with the caption, “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them😚❤️☀️🇮🇹.”

By lemons, did she mean a divorce?

Vergara had posted a photo on Instagram alongside her hubby just a few days before reminiscing on a previous Italian vacation together. Additionally, Manganiello shared a birthday post celebrating the “America’s Got Talent” judge on her birthday.

One thing not sitting right with us, though? He referred to her as “Sofía.”

Yeah, we should’ve known something fishy was going on then.

Over the last seven years, Vergara and Manganiello made us believe in love again

The couple met through Vergara’s co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014. Back then, she had just broken off her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb.

During an interview with Haute Living, Manganiello said during their first date in New Orleans, the comedian was trying to scare him away.

“Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out,” he said. “Like, ‘You’re too young, you’re an actor, you’re this, you’re that,’ and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there.”

Vergara and the “Magic Mike” actor got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014 and married in an over-the-top ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. The ceremony hosted over 400 guests, including Hollywood A-listers.

They share a 10-year-old Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix named Bubbles.

