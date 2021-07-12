Smithsonian Museum Puts Latinos In Baseball On Display With ‘Pleibol’ Exhibit

wearemitu

Latinos have long held an important place within baseball history and the Smithsonian is honoring that legacy. ‘Pleibol’ is a new exhibit in the National Museum of American History that will highlight Latinos in baseball.

Our virtual opening celebration for Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas is starting now! Watch now to get a #BehindTheScenes look at the incredible objects and stories behind our newest exhibition.https://t.co/HGSnP6zh5e — National Museum of American History (@amhistorymuseum) July 9, 2021

“¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas” is an exhibit that will show people the contribution Latinos have made to America’s greatest pastime. The exhibit will tell the stories of the most influential Latinos in baseball as well as displaying artifacts. One of the artifacts, according to the Smithsonian Magazine, is a handmade ball from Cuba made from wrapping tape around a solid core.

The collection was painstakingly put together from the community.

Between 1935 and 1955, Leonard participated in the winter leagues in Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Venezuela.



You can take a closer look at his 1951 contract with Mexican League in our new exhibition, ¡Pleibol!https://t.co/UNLlLhDGYu — National Museum of American History (@amhistorymuseum) July 7, 2021

According to Smithsonian Magazine, curator Margaret N. Salazar-Porizo spent six years carefully collecting the various artifacts on display in the exhibit. She spent that time traveling to various parts of the country in search these baseball artifacts by going to small, local meetings about these players and community.

“The community-driven aspect of it is what I’m most proud of,” Margaret N. Salazar-Porizo told Smithsonian Magazine.

There is a digital component to the exhibit to give people a chance to experience it from anywhere.

Young learners can explore how Latinas have shaped the history of softball and baseball in our bi-lingual ¡Pleibol! Learning Lab.



Don't miss the activity booklet, which comes with printable coloring and crafting activities—including paper doll uniforms: https://t.co/WLf7PX3EAV. pic.twitter.com/YIMppb73Jh — National Museum of American History (@amhistorymuseum) July 8, 2021

For fans of baseball who cannot make it to the museum, a smaller version of the exhibit will be available online. The museum is working with the Smithsonian Institution Digitization Program Office to digitize 16 piece of the collection using augmented reality. You can click here to set the scannable code for the digital experience.

