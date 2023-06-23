Netflix Juan Gabriel Documentary Will Showcase ‘Never Before Seen’ Footage of Singer’s Life

Entertainment

Juan Gabriel has provided the soundtrack to so many of our lives, often beginning in childhood. Memories of our mamás cleaning the house on Saturday mornings while blasting “Querida” or “Abrázame Muy Fuerte” while we tried to sleep in. Those never go away.

Neither does the memory of the absolute powerhouse, Juan Gabriel, born Alberto Aguilera Valadez. Everything from his sequined style to his achingly compelling voice. Not to mention the enigma of his personal life painted a picture of a man larger than life.

We not only grew up with him, but we also grew to love him. His music peppered every fiesta, quinceañera and Nochebuena. And how could we not? He was a global icon, releasing more than 50 albums over the course of his career that were translated into nearly a dozen languages worldwide so that everybody could experience the Juan-Ga effect. De nada.

However, his private life was always shrouded in mystery and rumors. Especially around his sexuality. Leaving fans in the dark since his passing in 2016. Now, Netflix is turning on the light. They’ve announced partnering with the late singer’s estate to “bring his true story to life.” Por fin!

His son, Iván Aguilera, will work closely with Netflix on the project

In a statement released by Iván Aguilera, one of Gabriel’s four children, he said, “We are excited to collaborate with Netflix to release the story of my father’s personal life and musical career in this Documentary with Maria Jose Cuevas and with Mezcla.”

He continued, sharing this is something he’s wanted to do for a while.

“Bringing my father’s true story to the screen has been a project we have wanted to release for quite some time now,” he said. “We are confident that with this team we have built, we can work closely together to bring his true story to life.”

It will be directed by María José Cuevas

Mexican producer and director María José Cuevas first came on scene with her debut project in 2016, titled, “Bellas de Noche” or “Beauties of the Night.” The documentary followed the lives of five of Mexico’s most famous showgirls in the 1980s, about forty years after their turn in the limelight ended.

Praised for its fearless and empathetic portrayal of these former starlets, the film won Cuevas a Best Documentary award at the Morelia Film Festival. She has another upcoming documentary on Netflix, titled “The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders.”

While Cuevas directs the Juan Gabriel film, Laura Woldenberg and Ivonne Gutierrez from Mezcla will produce it. They’ve teamed up with Netflix in the past, producing The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo and the documentary series 1994. We hope their Juan Gabriel doc is their best work yet.

The documentary will grant “exclusive never before seen access”

According to their statement, the documentary will give audiences a thorough and rare glimpse into the life of El Divo de Juarez. They said, “The agreement will grant access to Juan Gabriel’s music and exclusive never before seen access into the life of the singer through extensive archive materials.”

Will we finally learn more about his love life? His family life? What his relationship was with his children? Stay tuned, as production will begin in the U.S. and Mexico this year. What we know for sure is that Juan Gabriel will always be siempre en nustras mentes.

