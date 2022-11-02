Heartwarming Video Reveals Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Are Married

Entertainment

Argentinian model Mariana Varela and Puerto Rico beauty queen Fabiola Valentin met at a beauty pageant in 2020 when they were both competing for the Miss Grand International crown, according to Hola!. Since then, the two have been sharing photos together but still keeping their relationship status from most people… until now.

“After choosing to keep our relationship private, we’re opening the doors on a special day. 10/28/22,” Valentin captioned the video.

As shown in the video, the sweet couple dressed in all white (and pearls!) to say yes at the marriage bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico and they couldn’t look happier. Varela, 26, and Valentín, 22, shared the sweetest images of their relationship, including photos of their trips together, and even a peak into their engagement, and, yes, the matching rings!

Instagram @fabiolavalentinpr

The comments of love and celebration supporting the couple haven’t stopped pouring on their socials. Abena Akuaba, who won Miss Grand International (the pageant where the misses met) and was also the first Black woman to wear that crown, left a sweet note for the couple too.

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union 😍,” she wrote on Instagram.

Varela, who also represented Argentina in 2019’s Miss Universe pageant, where she placed in the top 10, took a minute to thank all the support with a comment on the video. “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed 🙏🏼❤️ I wish to you that all the love you’re sending us comes back at you multiplied! Infinite thanks.”

