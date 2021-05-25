Entertainment

Mariah Carey’s Pride Merch is Out Just In Time For Pride Month

By May 25, 2021 at 2:31 pm
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp

It’s about to be Pride Month, and just like we do every year, people waited for Mariah Carey’s latest Pride merch line. Well, it is officially here and it is the kind of merch you need to celebrate a month of LGBTQ+ pride. The queen made sure to deliver on some of our favorites as well.

Mariah Carey’s Pride merch line is officially here and it’s about time.

The undisputable musical royalty came through with another collection of things for her LGBTQ+ audience. It includes everything that you might need to celebrate your Pride with memorabilia celebrating on the best gay divas to exist. All of you true Lambs out there can create a complete Pride outfit to broadcast your allegiance to Carey while getting to see people in person for the first time in more than a year.

There are some new and exciting items for sale.

Credit: mariahcareyshop.com

We all know and love (?) these fans. They are a great way to clack your way to the rhythm of Pride week and let everyone know just how much Pride you have. Not to mention, this is also a really fun way to throw shade all over your haters as you live your best life.

But you can still get a hold of the classics.

Credit: mariahcareyshop.com

Who hasn’t seen this image before? The iconic album cover has become a Pride classic by default. The rainbow across the wall and Carey has been seen in LGBTQ+ videos for decades because it is just that much a part of the culture. Most LGBTQ+ people instantly recognize this image when they see it, even briefly.

The people are already wearing the queen’s merch.

Yes, mama! The looks are just what we want to see from the queen. Her iconic butterfly with the rainbow is peak Mariah and the lambs are here for it. Thank you for giving the fans exactly what they want. The queen just knows.

Like, it is making this a Pride one to remember already.

Get it! Who else is getting excited for Pride 2021?

READ: Mariah Carey Got Her First Dose Of The Vaccine And Made It Into An Iconic Moment

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Demi Lovato Has Come Out As Nonbinary And Uses They/Them Pronouns

Entertainment

Demi Lovato Has Come Out As Nonbinary And Uses They/Them Pronouns

By May 19, 2021 at 7:38 am
BY  | May 19, 2021 AT 7:38 am
Rich Fury / Getty Images for OBB Media

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all,” singer Demi Lovato shared in a series of tweets Wednesday morning. In a clip from their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, the singer came out as nonbinary sharing that they’ll be changing their pronouns to they/them.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary,” they shared. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

Demi Lovato has been open with fans during their identity journey and this is an exciting development.

They continued saying, “I want to make it clear that I am still learning and coming into myself and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

In the first episode Lovato spoke with nonbinary author and performer Alok Vaid-Menon. They regarded Vaid-Menon as “an important voice in the nonbinary community and beyond” whose work aided their self-reflective journey.

In a March interview with Glamour, following the premiere of their Youtube documentary Dancing With the Devil, Lovato spoke about their identity. “I was trying on different identities that felt authentic to me but weren’t me,” they told Glamour. “The super-feminine pop star was an identity that sounded like it fit and looked like it fit, so I put it on like it fit.”

Lovato’s journey also included understanding their sexuality following the end of their highly publicized engagement. Having since come out as pansexual, Lovato shared with Glamour that they were “waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world.”

As their healing journey continues, there is an overwhelming pride that the singer is able to openly live their truth; something they wish for others.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they are truly are with their loved ones,” Lovato stated. “Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

READ: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Hard Drug Use And Drinking After Questioning Sobriety In YouTube Docuseries ‘Dancing With the Devil’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Demi LovatoLGBTQ+nonbinaryPride

Mariah Carey Got Her First Dose Of The Vaccine And Made It Into An Iconic Moment

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Got Her First Dose Of The Vaccine And Made It Into An Iconic Moment

By April 7, 2021 at 6:46 am
BY  | April 7, 2021 AT 6:46 am
@MariahCarey / Twitter

Vaccines are rolling out across the country. People are getting their shots so life can finally start getting back to normal after a year of quarantining and social distancing. Mariah Carey let her fans join on her first shot and it became iconic.

Mariah Carey got her first shot of the vaccine and hit that whistle note.

More and more Americans are finally getting vaccinated to get the world back to normal. More than 160 million vaccines have been given in the U.S. and people are starting to see the results. Life is slowly getting back to normal for families who haven’t seen each other in years.

The singer was “excited and nervous a little bit” about getting the vaccine. Her demeanor showed just how impactful it is for people to do their part to get us back to normal.

True to form, Carey was in her camera-ready pose when she was getting ready.

People receiving the vaccine are told to keep their arm relaxed but Carey clearly isn’t made for that. How do you just turn off your star charisma?

It’s important to keep your arm relaxed while you are getting your vaccination to save you from the pain. If your arm is tense or in an awkward position, it is more likely to move during the jab, which can be painful. Listen to your nurses.

Some people are very curious how someone so young got the vaccine.

President Joe Biden announced that all states must make vaccine eligibility open to all adults by April 19. Some states are allowing people as young as 16 to get vaccinated. This is an accelerated deadline from the previously called for May 1. President Biden has worked hard to push the vaccination rate up and he has delivered on his promises for various vaccination deadlines.

People want to know if the vocal skills are a side effect of the vaccine.

There are a lot of conspiracy theories circulating about the vaccine. Some people believe that Bill Gates is microchipping them using the vaccine. It is a conspiracy that persists despite people definitively debunking the theory.

Congratulations, Mariah!

The world is eager to get back to normal and the vaccination rollout across the world is going to get us there. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is slowly releasing new guidelines about what fully vaccinated people are able to do.

For example, it is safe for fully vaccinated people to gather in small groups indoors without masks and social distancing. Fully vaccinated people can also fly on airplanes without much risk because of the effectiveness of the vaccine.

READ: This Is How Cuba Is Developing Its Own COVID Vaccine When It Can Barely Get Daily Necessities To The Island

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
COVID-19Mariah CareyTwitterVaccine