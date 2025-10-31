La Casa de Alofoke 2 is bringing together influencers, creators, and artists for 37 days of 24/7 streaming. The show is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the longest-ever live stream. The second season of the reality show is giving fans a chance to see some of their favorite people create content and viral moments in real time.

La Casa de Alofoke 2 is live on YouTube and it’s a wild ride

Alofoke Media Group is the brains behind the social media experience. For 37 days, the contestants compete in challenges while living together, taping the show that has no formal episodes or edits. Each week, one contestant, based on the challenges, wins a cash prize of $15,000.

Unlike other shows, fans don’t just watch, then interact. La Casa de Alofoke 2 utilizes YouTube’s Super Chats. The chats determine the popularity and survival of those in the house. Super Chats are a special kind of engagement with YouTube. Users pay to send them, and they show up on the live stream as it is happening. These Super Chat donations work like votes. On days when a winner is announced, the screen is a frenzy of messages and campaigns to bring love and awareness to a specific contestant.

Not only are there influencers from around the world, but they are letting everyone in, nonstop, for more than a month. The incredibly vulnerable 24/7 streaming might seem daunting, but the cast is ready for it.

Contestants are living it up in the house. There are often dance breaks, vibes sessions, chisme downloads, and hot tub hangs. You can catch all of the action from La Casa de Alofoke 2 here.

The show is a contender for longest live stream

The show is more than a way for people to watch people. The format of live streaming for 37 days straight could make it a piece of entertainment history. The show is a contender for the world’s longest livestream, according to Guinness World Records.

Currently the title is held by the Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd in China. The company had a livestream that lasted 624 hours, 37 minutes, and 55 seconds. For reference, if La Casa de Alofoke 2 stays online for 37 days, it would be 888 hours of livestreaming.

The cast of contestants includes models, influencers, comedians, athletes, and so much more. Gracie Bon, a Panamanian model known for her body positivity, has become a fan favorite. She has been live-streaming to fans dancing just about every day. Dominican influencer Young Swagon is also giving the fans what they want with pranks and general vibes.

Each day is recorded as its own video, and fans can come and go as they please the whole day. The first season of the show laid the groundwork so that this one could run. With contestants from around the world, people from all over are tuning in.