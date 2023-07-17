Karol G’s Mom’s Reaction to ‘S91’ Will Hit You Right in the Feels
Karol G’s latest single is an emotionally charged journey we were unprepared for. Her latest masterpiece, “S91,” has managed to move even the most stoic audience. Her mother, Martha Navarro, was caught on camera shedding heartfelt tears as she listened to her daughter’s song.
And “S91” is not only a testimony of the Colombian singer’s sensitivity. It is also a nod to her spirituality. This amalgam of sentiment and mysticism resonates deeply with her fans.
The purpose of Karol G’s experience
The Colombian star had already announced that her new song would come out on July 13. Through a cryptic message on social media, Karol G also peeked at the meaning behind the release date.
“If you think you’ve seen everything, remember, I always save the best for last,” she added.
Although her new tour kicks off August 11 in Las Vegas, many expect to hear “S91” live a few days earlier during her performance at Lollapalooza.
The message behind ‘S91’
Karol G’s new single sparked a flurry of speculation on social media. As expected, some fans believed it was a coded message directed at the singer’s ex-boyfriend, Anuel AA, known for throwing barbs at Karol G and her new boyfriend, Feid.
However, the truth behind “S91” is rooted in something much deeper: a biblical verse. The song references Psalm 91, an important scripture that speaks of God as a refuge in times of crisis, reassuring those who trust in His power.
“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty,” reads the Bible. “I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.'”
This psalm, written by Moses during his 40-year journey through the desert after liberating his people, resonates with Karol G’s personal journey.
In the song’s video, the singer embodies a modern-day prophetess against a desert backdrop, standing next to an imposing cross composed of speakers.
“S91” is more than a song. It is an open love letter from Karol G to those she cherishes and wishes to protect, like a Moses leading his people to the Promised Land.
A beautiful childhood memory
The choice of this particular psalm has personal meaning for Karol G and her family.
In an emotional TikTok video, the artist shared how her mother, Martha Navarro, recited Psalm 91 to her and her older sisters as a nightly ritual before bedtime. It’s a beautiful testament to Karol G’s faith, music’s power, and a mother’s enduring influence.
“Tell me why you’re crying,” Karol asks her mother, who burst into tears after watching the song’s video.
There is no doubt that, with “S91,” Karol G continues to push the boundaries of Latin music, intertwining emotional depth, personal narratives, and spiritual symbolism, all while masterfully maintaining her signature romantic touch.
It is the perfect follow-up to “Watati,” her song on the soundtrack to “Barbie: The Movie.”
As “S91” resonates across the globe, it’s clear that Karol G’s journey has only just begun. And the world is tuning in.
Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com