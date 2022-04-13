J.Lo Says Ben Affleck’s at Home Proposal Was ‘The Most Romantic Thing’ She Could’ve Ever Imagined

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez just shared inside details on her engagement with on-again flame Ben Affleck, and let’s just say we’re swooning right now.

In her “On The JLo” email newsletter to fans, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer gave a peek into the moment Affleck proposed with that jaw-dropping 8.5-carat, green, emerald-cut $10 million diamond. Writing how she “was smiling so big” with tears coming down her face — we might be crying some telenovela tears of our own.

So how did it all go down? According to Lopez herself, Affleck proposed for the second time around while she was at her favorite place on earth: the bubble bath. Writing it happened last Saturday night, she described: “my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

It’s clear the “Marry Me” star was in total shock when it happened, explaining, “[I was] trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless.” Since she didn’t immediately reply to the popped question, Affleck asked, “is that a yes?” As per J.Lo herself, she said, “YES of course that’s a YES.”

Lopez has often talked about her relationship with Affleck, stemming from their much-documented romance back in 2002.

The two met on the set of “Gigli” while Lopez was still married to Cris Judd, and soon became “really close friends.” Affleck famously made an appearance in J.Lo’s music video for “Jenny From The Block,” and by November 2002, the actor proposed to the triple-threat with a pink diamond. The media circus largely contributed to the end of their relationship the first time around, and they broke up in January 2004.

jlo & ben affleck on the set of jenny from the block in 2002 pic.twitter.com/em4jQnWWOy — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 9, 2022

Still, with J.Lo once saying she thought “this is it” when she first met Affleck, it seems like her instincts were very real. After calling off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in early 2021, Lopez and Affleck decided to give it a second shot — and things have been pretty perfect for the “On The Floor” star since.

Lopez also wrote in her newsletter, “[I was] feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.” Instead of a lavish engagement, it was “just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people.”

As the 52-year-old icon put it, just two people “who got a second chance at true love.”

And that engagement ring? It has sentimental value, too: “green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be.”

