J.LO, Ben Affleck Married in Vegas Chapel With 4 Other Couples: ‘Behind Us Two Men Held Hands’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck initially met in 2002 on the set of the film, “Gigli.” Although critics dragged the movie through the mud, it wasn’t due to lack of chemistry between the two, who then began dating and introduced the world to Bennifer.

Affleck proposed with a massive pink diamond ring only a few months later. However, after a two-year engagement, the couple called it quits in 2004, breaking the hearts of the collective public in the process.

Lopez went on to marry singer Marc Anthony, and Affleck married another Jennifer — his “Daredevil” costar, Jennifer Garner. They each had children, continued working in Hollywood, and eventually divorced their respective partners. In 2021, nearly 20 years later, they both found themselves single again.

In what appeared to be a second chance at romance, they got re-engaged in April 2022, and as of this past Saturday, the couple decided to pick up exactly where they left off all those years ago: they got married.

Courtesy of OntheJLo

In a heartfelt post on Lopez’s newsletter, “On the JLo”, she gushes about the intimate ceremony, which took place at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. “We did it,” she begins. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

@chrisappletonhair Last minute feelings before fhe wedding 💒 hair by me and makeup by jlo ♬ original sound – Chrisappleton1

She shares the details of the nuptials, stating that she stood in line for a marriage license right before midnight with four other couples.

She writes, “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing.”

We imagine that getting married to the love of your life is exciting enough, but standing in line next to J.Lo to do it might be the crowning touch.

The bride was stunning in a dress she revealed was from “an old movie” and the groom wore a jacket from his own closet.

“It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she declared. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Lopez offered a surprising end to the newsletter, signing it, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.” Fourth time might be the charm for Lopez, who’s been married three times previously — or should we say, Mrs. Affleck.

