It has been ten years since “Hamilton” premiered on Broadway and started its journey to becoming a cultural phenomenon. The play continues to stay relevant as Americans witness warring factions once again fighting for the soul of the nation. Instead of powdered wigs and muskets, Americans are fighting on social media and in state legislatures to fight back against a growing fascist government. With the withstanding relevancy, it makes sense that Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” announced that the play is going to be in theaters this year.

“Hamilton” is coming to theaters and this is not a drill

#Hamilton is coming to movie theaters everywhere for the first time! ⭐️ Celebrate the 10 year anniversary and see it on the big screen September 5—tickets on sale now. #HamilFilm #Hamilten pic.twitter.com/CCVG5YtdIA — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 6, 2025

The Broadway show continues to keep fans engaged, and, honestly, listening to the soundtrack these days feels just a little bit too real. Hearing the songs of people rising up to fight back against tyranny just hits a little too close to home these days. In honor of the show’s 10th anniversary, Disney is bringing “Hamilton” to theaters.

This is the second time that “Hamilton” will be in movie theaters, but it is the first time that it will have a full theatrical release. The creators originally planned to release the show in movie theaters in October 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans, as it did many theatrical releases between 2020 and 2021.

Disney+ released “Hamilton” for streaming on July 3, 2020, instead. The streaming release was the first time that many people got to experience the play during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The limited streaming engagement brought the show to new audiences and helped to further grow the Tony Award-winning show’s popularity.

Lin-Manuel Miranda broke the news on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

In honor of the 10th anniversary of @HamiltonMusical, @Lin_Manuel announces it will be shown in theaters nationwide starting September 5th! #FallonTonight #Hamilten pic.twitter.com/ASsFzAGdzz August 6, 2025

Mark your calendars. Miranda confirmed that “Hamilton” will be in movie theaters on Sept. 5, 2025. The show will play in movie theaters across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Producers are using the 2016 recording—originally made for the 2020 streaming release—for the new theatrical release. It will include new footage to give fans an even deeper perspective of the show.

“We filmed most of the original cast performing in Hamilton in 2016 and always wanted to release it theatrically. But then the pandemic hit, and so we decided to release it on streaming so everyone could see it at home,” Miranda, 45, told host Jimmy Fallon. “But, September 5, you will be able to see Hamilton in movie theaters nationwide and in Puerto Rico.”

Audiences in the United Kingdom and Ireland can catch the film version of Hamilton in theaters starting Sept. 26, while moviegoers in Australia and New Zealand will get their chance beginning Nov. 13. As reported by Variety, the distribution rights for the filmed production were acquired for a staggering $75 million, a testament to the show’s remarkable cultural and commercial impact.

Recently, the touring production of “Hamilton” took a stand for artistic freedom and the importance of political discourse. The show was supposed to have two performances at The Kennedy Center in Washington, yet President Donald Trump’s assault on the institution had consequences. “Hamilton” joined a number of productions that pulled their support of the institution and withdrew from the upcoming season.

Watch the full trailer here.