Gabriela Jaquez just made history.

On Sunday, the Mexican-American UCLA guard helped lead the Bruins to their first NCAA women’s basketball championship, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a 79-51 demolition of South Carolina.

And for Latinas watching, the significance goes beyond one box score.

Because this was not some footnote, feel-good, sports moment. This was Gabriela Jaquez walking off the floor as a champion in her final college game after years of building toward exactly this outcome, at a program she had wanted since childhood, with a family name already deeply stitched into UCLA history, and with her own place in that legacy now fully secured.

How Gabriela Jaquez helped deliver an iconic first

UCLA had never won an NCAA women’s basketball championship before Sunday. The Bruins had won an AIAW title in 1978, before the NCAA took over women’s championships, but this was the program’s first NCAA crown. They got it by routing South Carolina, 79-51, in one of the most lopsided title games the sport has seen.

Jaquez was central to that result from the beginning.

She finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, becoming just the fifth woman in NCAA history to post at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a national championship game.

And she knew exactly what it meant.

After the game, Jaquez said, “I imagined this moment so many times,” she said, telling the world: “I’m a champion.”

The Jaquez name was already big at UCLA. Gabriela made it hers

Part of what makes this story so heartwarming is that Jaquez arrived with a family legacy that people already recognized.

Her older brother, Jaime Jaquez Jr., led the UCLA men to the Final Four in 2021 and now plays for the Miami Heat. Their parents both played college basketball at Concordia University. Town & Country also noted that her father, Jaime Jaquez Sr., emphasized giving his children Spanish names to honor their Mexican heritage.

That kind of family story can be a gift, yes, but for women, Latinas especially, it’s a unique kind of pressure.

Women athletes know this better than most. Too often, they get introduced through the men around them, as daughters, sisters, or extensions of an already familiar sports narrative. Jaquez never seemed especially interested in running from that reality, but she also never let it define the limits of her own story. Town & Country quoted her saying, “I really don’t care if they see me as Jaime’s little sister. I am his little sister,” before adding that she was on her “own path.”

Now that path has a championship at the end of it.

And not just any championship. The first NCAA title in UCLA women’s basketball history. The first Jaquez sibling to actually finish the job with a national championship. After all, Gabriela was the second Jaquez sibling to reach a Final Four at UCLA, but the first to leave with the trophy.

She is part of a bigger story about Mexican-American visibility in basketball

There is another layer here that should not get buried under the generic language of March Madness glory.

Gabriela Jaquez is Mexican-American. She has also represented Mexico internationally, debuting for the Mexico women’s national basketball team in 2024 during the FIBA Women’s World Cup pre-qualification.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Jaquez said she will likely become the third player of Mexican heritage to reach the WNBA. That alone tells you how small the pipeline has been and how much symbolic weight moments like this still carry.

UCLA built this roster for one shot. Gabriela Jaquez helped make sure it did not go to waste

NBC News reported that no team in college basketball this season, men’s or women’s, leaned on veteran players the way UCLA did. The Bruins’ roster was unusually old, with eight seniors or graduate students on a 12-player team, and in the NCAA Tournament, the rotation was driven overwhelmingly by those oldest players.

As one can expect, that setup created pressure.

If UCLA did not win now, there was no guarantee another moment like this would come around soon. Jaquez, Kiki Rice, Lauren Betts, Gianna Kneepkens, Charlisse Leger-Walker, and the rest of that veteran core had built toward this season as the clearest championship window the program had ever had. NBC described it as a difficult-to-replicate blueprint. AP described it as “mission accomplished.”

And Jaquez played like someone who understood the deadline.

According to NBC, she exploded in the title game with some of the best basketball of her career, drilling the kind of shots that turn a lead into an avalanche. According to the Los Angeles Times, she set the tone early, and according to AP, she was one of the seniors who made sure the goal set after last year’s Final Four disappointment actually got finished.