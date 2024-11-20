We all know the big stars—Jenna Ortega, anyone? We spend hours scrolling through their jaw-dropping looks, saving outfits that inspire our next vibe. But behind every iconic fit is a genius who works tirelessly to bring those visions to life. One of those visionaries is Enrique Melendez, the Latino stylist redefining Hollywood glam with authenticity, creativity, and heart.

Enrique Melendez is the mastermind who has helped shape Jenna Ortega’s iconic style, including her unforgettable looks during the Beetlejuice promotional tour. But his journey to becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stylists is as captivating as the looks he creates. From humble beginnings to a thriving career, Enrique’s story is one of passion, resilience, and a commitment to making fashion accessible for everyone.

Credit: Emily Soto for Marshalls.

Enrique Melendez’s Passion for Fashion Sparked in Childhood

Enrique’s love for style began as a child. Growing up in a family with tight finances, fashion became his way to feel confident and express himself. “From a child, I was always enamored with on-screen costumes and fashion in cinema and music videos,” Enrique shared. He found inspiration in magazines and music videos, channeling his creativity through accessible fashion pieces from stores like Marshalls.

Despite his love for fashion, Enrique Melendez initially planned to go into real estate. “I had taken and passed all of the necessary exams,” he revealed. However, a close friend encouraged him to pursue his true passion. Once he realized styling could be a career, everything clicked. “Once I was granted the chance to take part in telling stories, I knew it was my calling,” Enrique said.

Today, Enrique reflects on his journey with pride and excitement for the future. Through partnerships like the Marshalls Good Stuff Style Collective, he continues to share his experiences and inspire others.

Heritage as a Creative Foundation

Enrique’s Latinx heritage plays a central role in his work and creative approach. “I have a lot of pride in my Latinx/Hispanic culture,” he explained. This pride motivates him to give his all and stay true to his roots. His grandmother’s stories about growing up with only one or two outfits influenced his meticulous attention to detail. “Making sure everything from head to toe was clean and looked pristine was paramount,” he recalled. This dedication shines through in every look he creates.

From Musicians to Hollywood: How Enrique Melendez Broke into the Industry

Enrique’s first big break came when his work began to speak for itself. “I started getting requests based on my work with other clients,” he shared. Word-of-mouth referrals validated his talent and cemented his reputation in the industry.

While Enrique Melendez initially styled musicians like the Black Eyed Peas, Bruno Mars, and Jason Derulo, his collaboration with Jenna Ortega marked a turning point. Introduced to Jenna in 2016, Enrique faced the unique challenge of styling a 14-year-old in a way that felt age-appropriate yet fashion-forward. “It was a challenge finding clothing that fit and was age-appropriate yet still elevating and exciting to the fashion world,” Enrique said.

Their collaboration has blossomed into a big brother-little sister dynamic. “We never force anything when it comes to our stylistic collaborations,” Enrique added. Their shared authenticity and cultural connection have made Jenna’s red carpet-moments truly unforgettable.

The Realities of Being a Stylist

Styling in Hollywood might look glamorous, but Enrique emphasizes the hard work behind the scenes. “There’s a lot of grunt work,” he said, describing the long hours and logistical challenges of managing clothes, shoes, and last-minute changes. Flexibility, strong communication skills, and a collaborative spirit are essential.

Enrique’s recent work with the Marshalls Good Stuff Style Collective reflects these values. Collaborating with fellow stylists Molly Dickson and Zerina Akers, Enrique Melendez explored seasonal trends and identified must-have pieces for every price point. “We just really bounced off of each other and embraced each other’s unique perspectives,” he said of the partnership.

Enrique Melendez’s Advice for Aspiring Latino Stylists

For Latino stylists aiming to make it in the industry, Enrique’s advice is clear: “Always lead with integrity. Your time will come.” He encourages aspiring professionals to let their hard work and ethics speak for themselves. “There will be ups and downs, but keep the faith and lead with a good heart, and it will come,” he shared.

Credit: Emily Soto for Marshalls.

Partnering with Marshalls: A Full-Circle Moment

Enrique’s partnership with Marshalls feels deeply personal. Growing up, Marshalls was a staple for school and holiday shopping. “My mom and I always shopped at Marshalls,” Enrique said. “She worked multiple jobs to keep us afloat, and at Marshalls, we were always able to find quality products without breaking the bank.”

Today, Enrique Melendez continues to shop at Marshalls for both his personal wardrobe and his clients. “Now, my favorite part about Marshalls is the treasure-hunting and finding incredible gems,” he said. Through the Marshalls Good Stuff Style Collective, Enrique highlights on-trend fashion that’s accessible to everyone.

Looking Ahead

Enrique Melendez’s journey from dreaming about fashion as a child to styling Hollywood stars like Jenna Ortega is a testament to his passion, resilience, and authenticity. His commitment to making fashion accessible, coupled with his cultural pride, sets him apart in the industry.

For Enrique, the story is far from over. “My journey continues to evolve, and there’s still so much to look forward to,” he said. And as he helps others find confidence through style, Enrique is proving that great fashion isn’t just for the elite—it’s for everyone.