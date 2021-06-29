Christina Aguilera Released a Statement Supporting Britney Spears In Her Conservatorship Battle

Entertainment

Throughout their careers, people frequently pitted Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears against each other. Both pop princesses got their start on “The Mickey Mouse Club”. They also both happened to be blonde, pretty, and very talented. But while the women once had so much in common, their lives have since gone in very different directions. Now, Britney Spears is fighting to control her life in her headline-grabbing conservatorship battle. While Aguilera was once a frenemy, now, the Ecuadorian-American singer is coming to Britney’s defense.

In a series of passionate tweets, Christina Aguilera defended and supported Britney Spears.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera started off. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

She continued: “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Aguilera went on to defend Britney Spears’ “right to her own body”. Britney alleges that, while she wants to have a baby, her family is keeping her from removing her IUD.

Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy…,” she wrote.

The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

While Christina Aguilera made it clear that she doesn’t know the intimate details of Britney’s life, she, nonetheless, wanted to “share from [her] heart” what she feels about the situation, based on the reports.

To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.



My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. 🤍 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

It is here that Aguilera got personal, expressing her support for the girl she grew up with. “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” she wrote.

Christina concluded by calling Britney a “woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most”. “I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” she wrote. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

We’re glad that Christina Aguilera is speaking out against the injustice that Britney Spears is facing. It’s important that Britney has as many allies in her corner as she can get.

