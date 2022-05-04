Chef Claudia Sandoval’s New Show Is a Culinary Journey Through the US-Mexico Border

wearemitu

Chef Claudia Sandoval takes viewers on a culinary journey in her new series, “Taste of the Border,” which premieres on Thursday, May 5. The latest from Discovery+ is an exciting look at food across the US-Mexico border, with host Sandoval exploring the cuisines of San Diego, Tijuana, Monterey, Tucson, Hatch, and more.

Host Claudia Sandoval, Charro Steak Owner Carlotta Flores and Chef-Partner Gary Hickey sample the Charro Burger, as seen on Taste of the Border, Season 1. Courtesy of Discovery+

Check out the trailer here!

Chef Sandoval — the winner of season 6 of MasterChef who now runs her own culinary consulting and catering company called Claudia’s Cocina — grew up close to the border in San Diego and brings a unique perspective to the proceedings not only as a chef but as a Latina and a local to some of the places she’ll be visiting.

A few of the dishes she’ll be tasting include classic Mexican chilaquiles, spider crab, Hatch chiles from a farm in New Mexico, a Sonoran hot dog, suckling pig mole, and snapper with frog legs. This array of dishes highlights the diversity of culture and cuisine that exists along the US-Mexico border, and “Taste of the Border” is here to show you all of it.

To commemorate the premiere of her new show on Cinco de Mayo, Chef Sandoval shared a recipe with mitú for Marinated Beef and Veggie Skewers that are fun, easy to make, and totally delicious. Check out the recipe (in both English and Spanish) below, and be sure to watch “Taste of the Border” on Discovery+ starting May 5!

Marinated Beef and Veggie Skewers

Ingredients:

For the Marinade:

2 oranges, juiced (1 cup)

¼ cup yellow onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup grapeseed oil

2 tablespoons Tajin

For the Skewers:

1 ½ lb. Boneless Beef Sirloin, cut into 1½” cubes

½ lb. heirloom grape tomatoes

2 zucchini, cut into 1” half moons

1 corn, cut into 1” rounds

12-20 metal or bamboo skewers

2 tbsp. Tajin seasoning

Makes 6 Servings

Directions:

Preheat outdoor grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

In a large Ziploc plastic bag, combine the marinade ingredients and sirloin cubes. Seal with little air left in bag and toss gently to coat. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight, turning occasionally. Thread beef onto six metal or soaked wooden skewers. Discard marinade. Thread veggies onto six metal or soaked wooden skewers. Sprinkle all with Tajin generously. Using long-handled tongs, moisten a paper towel with cooking oil and lightly coat the grill rack or grill pan. Do not saturate paper towel with too much oil. Grill steak and veggie skewers over medium-hot heat for 8-10 minutes or until beef reaches desired doneness. Use a thermometer to check beef temperature: 130° for medium rare, 145° for medium, 160° for well-done. Remove skewers from grill and allow beef skewers to rest for 2-5 minutes.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com