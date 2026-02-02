A week before taking the stage at the country’s biggest event, Bad Bunny made history. The Puerto Rican artist won the Album of the Year award at the 2026 Grammy Awards. He became the first Latino artist to win it. And the first entirely Spanish-language album to be recognized with the award.

In the midst of a country on the brink of authoritarianism, with mass raids against immigrants and activists of color, Bad Bunny’s achievement is a powerful symbol. The Academy recognized his album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” as the best album of the year. It marked the first time an entirely Spanish-language album has been recognized in the category.

As is his style, Bad Bunny used his platform for what really matters.

“Puerto Rico, believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than 100 by 35,” he said in his speech, referring to the colloquial Puerto Rican expression about the small size of the island. “And there is nothing we cannot achieve. Thank God, thank the Academy, thank all the people who have believed in me throughout my career.” Benito went on to thank everyone who worked on the album and his mother, whom he thanked “for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico. I love you.”

Then, switching to English, the singer dedicated his award “to all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams.”

However, that was not Bad Bunny’s only achievement of the night.

Although his award for Album of the Year was a historic milestone, Benito also received the award for Urban Music Album. He also took the opportunity to send a message against ICE: “Before I thank God, I’m going to say: ICE out,” he said to applause. “We are not savages, we are not animals, we are not aliens. We are human, and we are Americans.”

“Hate gets more powerful with more hate,” he added. “The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. We need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them; we love our people, we love our family. And that’s the way to do it.”