Stranger Things and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Show Demogorgon vs. El Santo Fighting in New Ad

wearemitu

It’s a battle for the ages! Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ambassador El Santo faces off against the Demogorgon from “Stranger Things” in a luchador-inspired fight to the death.

Netflix has been building up all the hype it can for the end of its long-running sci-fi extravaganza “Stranger Things,” which wraps up on July 1 with two final episodes. Its fourth and final season is undoubtedly its biggest yet, with fans tapping in to watch the show from around the globe in record numbers.

And while the El Santo/Demogorgon showdown isn’t exactly canon, it’s a fun addition to the “Stranger Things” universe and a great way to spend four minutes. With its retro, VHS-inspired look and some impressive CGI, “Demogorgon vs. El Santo” is a must-see.

The new video is the second half of a two-part video series following El Santo, which has been accompanied by fake posters promoting the event, as well as a cliffhanger ending in the video itself that suggests that the battle between the Demogorgon and El Santo may continue.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the move:

ok

I just saw a commercial about Demogorgon vs El Santo and I'm going down a rabbit hole trying to figure out if they will actually make a little video event or something.

I NEED pic.twitter.com/GeDGZxA7Pj — Brachy (@BrachyZoid) June 7, 2022

Favorite match of all time?

El Santo vs Demogorgon

A classic ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/tJmje2fdg8 — MagicalLobsterHand (@MagicalLobster) June 9, 2022

Give me a new series of El Santo movies!!! Now!!! https://t.co/LxWsGWqKgR — Daniel D. Calvo (@DCalvoAuthor) June 9, 2022

Words cannot express how deliriously happy this made me. EL SANTO mofos! https://t.co/8hxIOHC38V — Brian Christgau (@BrianChristgau) June 9, 2022

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com