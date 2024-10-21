The weather is getting colder, and you know what that means. It’s time to follow that abuela proverb: “ponte un suéter.” But, like, what if we take it up a notch and turn one of our favorite blankets into a jacket?

Well, that is exactly what TikTok user @_pdvr_ did. He took a San Marcos blanket and made it into a jacket to beat the cold weather and look fresh af while representing our cultura.

A San Marcos blanket is the perfect winter jacket

Nothing excites our friends and family more than snuggling under a San Marcos blanket during the winter when we tuck in to watch a movie. And don’t lie. You know you have a couple lying around the house for extra warmth while you sleep.

Do you have any sewing skills? No? Do you have YouTube to learn something real quick? Perfect. Then, you might be able to take this man’s step-by-step tutorial to make a jacket of your own. Just make sure that Abuela is cool with you using her sewing machine.

The three-part TikTok series starts simple enough. He takes the San Marcos blanket, lays a jacket over it, and starts tracing the pieces he needs to make his fashion statement. He provides a lot of detail to explain what he is doing.

Let this dude guide you through your San Marcos jacket journey

After cutting the pieces, he takes them to his sewing machine and puts them all together. He admits that his only sewing machine experience comes from classes he took in junior high. These twenty-something-year-old skills are coming in handy.

Honestly, his way of explaining his process and admitting that he doesn’t have the proper skills can be a boost in your confidence to make your own. Making your jacket would make your Abuela proud. Also, let’s face it: millennials are the generation reclaiming old-school craft.

We don’t have the money to have a mid-life crisis like those who came before us. Our mid-life crisis is legit manifesting in learning how to make chamoy or mole or upcycling fabrics to make new clothes. So, with that kind of mentality, making this jacket is the perfect expansion of our new skills.

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and work out solutions

Something really refreshing is that he made a mistake, called it out, and then showed how he worked to fix it. So many videos like these on social media are edited or reshot to show just the glamor and perfection. Yet, we all know we aren’t perfect and can’t make things on the first try.

He fully admits that his jacket is too small to fit around him. So, he goes back to his scraps and figures out the best solution. He knows that it might not be right, but it is the best he can do with what he has.

Who knew you could make a stylish and culturally rich jacket with a blanket from the dollar store? As the temperatures keep dropping this winter, get yourself a San Marcos blanket, abuela’s sewing machine, and those scissors and get to work.